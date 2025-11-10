MINISO Unveils its Largest Canadian Store at West Edmonton Mall

Located in the heart of Edmonton at West Edmonton Mall, spanning over 1,000 square meters. Easily accessible to 1.3 million locals, the mall sees an annual foot traffic of over 30 million, and features over 800 shops and extensive entertainment options.

Designed with a striking train-themed façade, the store symbolizes MINISO's "The Greatest Fun Journey," bringing a world of global IP collaborations and endless joy to Edmonton. Inside, the store offers a wide array of IP Products, from plush toys and lifestyle essentials to beauty items, within its spacious and immersive setting, MINISO fans of all ages can enjoy exploring the store's vibrant themed zones and discover delightful finds that bring fun and inspiration to everyday life.

MINISO Edmonton follows the brand's "Super IP + Super Store" strategy, bringing together a vibrant selection of global IP collaborations and comprehensive product selections of around 5,000 SKUs. The store features collections from popular global IPs such as Sanrio (including Hello Kitty), Disney (Stitch, Winnie the Pooh) , and Harry Potter, alongside MINISO's owned IPs — Gift Bear & Friends and YOYO.

New arrivals include the Hello Kitty Pop Star series, Sanrio Fox Island series, and Sanrio Animal Adventure series vinyl plush surprise box, all debuting in Canada. Meanwhile, the Sanrio Lovely Ribbon Collection — featuring everyday items such as shopping bags, plush hair accessories, metal pins, and fridge magnets—launches nationwide.

In the coming months, MINISO's original IPs Kamaru and Carrot Street will also debut at this store, adding fresh creative flair to the store's ever-evolving IP lineup.

To celebrate the grand opening, MINISO's Gift Bear & Friends made its Canadian debut with a fantastic dance performance. Over 800 enthusiastic MINISO fans joined the celebration, creating a lively and celebratory atmosphere. Opening-day sales at MINISO West Edmonton Mall set a new record for first-day sales in Canada, marking a strong start for the brand's latest Canadian milestone.

Looking ahead, IP-driven retail and immersive experiences are shaping new trends in global retail. MINISO is actively embracing these strategies worldwide, and the launch of Canada's largest MINISO at West Edmonton Mall marks a major milestone in strengthening the brand's footprint and IP influence in the Canadian market. MINISO now operates stores in Toronto, Ottawa, and Vancouver, including signature locations such as the IP Collection Store at Toronto Eaton Centre and Canada's first pink-themed flagship at CF Richmond Centre in Vancouver. More stores are planned for key Canadian cities, further enriching product offerings and shopping experiences, and bringing MINISO's "Life is for Fun" philosophy to more consumers.

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand

