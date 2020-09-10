MINISO Vietnam Celebrated Its Fourth Anniversary with Over 40 Stores and 700,000 Fans

As a Japanese-inspired lifestyle product retailer, MINISO opened its first store in Hanoi, Vietnam in 2016, and then moved into other municipalities including Ho Chi Minh, Haiphong, Da Nang, Can Tho, etc. And now, the number of MINISO stores has exceeded 40. Meanwhile, MINISO has reached long-term cooperation with local top shopping malls. It is easy to find MINISO stores in malls such as AEON, LOTTE, and VINCOM.

Right merchandise, always insist on high quality with good price

MINISO Vietnam has more than 4000 SKUs, covering multiple categories of home furnishings such as toys, bag accessories, and make-up. Among them, plush toys, bag accessories, and make-up are all hot-selling products in Vietnam. In response to customers' fast-changing needs, MINISO has also developed local suppliers actively. Recently, MINISO cooperated with the well-known Vietnamese host SAM, to introduce her makeup brand SAM Skin and Makeup through MINISO. She and her team carried out a live broadcast at the MINISO store to provide products more suited to the young generation's needs.

The IP co-branded series is also one of MINISO's trump cards to attract young consumers. Series such as We Bare Bears, Hello Kitty, and Sesame Street are very popular among local fans because of their cute appearance and affordable prices. In 2019, the MarvelxMINISO series was especially popular and attracted the largest local Marvel fan group to queue and buy the product on the launching day. The series boosted sales performance by about 8 times compared to the usual sales.

Entertainment marketing, accompany the young generation

In the beginning stage of entering the Vietnamese market, MINISO has chosen to cooperate with the local top star Sơn Tùng M-TP as the ambassador of MINISO Vietnam, in order to convey that MINISO is a brand that surprises young customers group with a good price. This initiative has successfully attracted hundreds of thousands of young fans to the MINISO social media account. Until now, the MINISO Vietnam Facebook account has more than 700,000 fans and has interacted with fans for more than 5 million times.

And in 2020, MINISO headquarters started the cooperation with the famous Asian star, Wang YiBo, as the global ambassador, which surprised Vietnamese fans. As the leading actor of the TV series, The Untamed, Wang Yibo has many fans all over the world, and Vietnam is no exception. In response to the enthusiasm of fans, Vietnam MINISO planned the Wang Yibo image store for fans to take photos and produced gift bags with Wang Yibo's images to give back to the fans who participated in the interaction.

The Vietnamese market has always shown great potential for development. Even under the epidemic, the market's increasing demand for consumer experience and cost-effective products have made MINISO very confident in the future development of the Vietnamese market. At present, MINISO is actively promoting the operation of e-commerce. Not only has it entered Shopee, Lazada, and Tiki channels, but it has also created its Shopify to create a barrier-free shopping environment and provide more convenience and benefits to the fans.

About MINISO

MINISO is a lifestyle product retailer, offering high quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices. Since its first store opened in Guangzhou in 2013, MINISO has opened more than 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions in 7 years. With a focus on sleek design and fun trends, its mission is to assure through its products that a better life has nothing to do with the price.

Contact

