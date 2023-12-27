MINISO's Global Blind Box Carnival Spreads Joyful Surprises as its Blind Box Sales Top 20 Million Pieces for the Year

Throughout December and January, MINISO is bringing countless surprises to shoppers around the world with its amazing Blind Box Carnival. The festival of fun has shared the thrill of unboxing hidden delights with hundreds of thousands of shoppers in the world, spreading MINISO's 'Joy Philosophy' in a global campaign inspiring wonderful memories and offering the chance to win incredible prizes.

MINISO kicked off the Carnival on December 16th in China with the opening of a new pink flagship store in Hangzhou. The new store offers a vast collection of blind boxes and features a design inspired by the experience of tearing open a blind box, as well as a special Zanmang Loopy IP zone. At the nearby West Lake, a giant 3D interactive screen installation captured the imaginations of shoppers as they passed by.

The installation featured popular IP characters from Zanmang Loopy, Sanrio and Disney "unboxing happiness" in an extraordinary audiovisual treat, drawing attention to the tremendous range of IP blind boxes in the new store. The festival atmosphere and exciting campaigns attracted huge numbers, with a new opening day record for the store. Blind box sales were the biggest contributor to sales on the day, with sales of the product also increasing 156.6%.

The Blind Box Carnival also touched down in the US, where the campaign coincided with the holiday season for an unforgettably festive celebration in New York. Traveling around the city, MINISO's Blind Box Car delivered showstopping surprises with dancing Santas and sacks full of blind boxes.

Throughout the day, MINISO gave out more than 3,000 blind boxes in New York, including popular Disney and Sanrio collections. Blind box category sales for the week in the Times Square, SOHO, and Tangram stores increased 64%, with over 170 million impressions on social media.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, the Blind Box Carnival goes on! On December 21st, MINISO opened its first dedicated blind box store in the country at the Kota Kasablanka mall, Jakarta. From December 23rd to 31st, there are ten golden blind boxes worth a total of 100M IDR to be won, as well as many other joyful prizes.

The Blind Box Carnival has also seen joyful activities taking place in the UAE, where an unboxing event saw shoppers at the Dubai Hills Mall experience the delight of blind boxes together, while events will also soon be held in Canada and Vietnam.

"The Blind Box Carnival is the perfect celebration of MINISO's belief that life is for fun," said Robin Liu, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of MINISO Group. "We are grateful to all the shoppers who have engaged with the campaign so far and helped to spread the joy of blind box shopping. While blind boxes is still an emerging category in many overseas markets, we have seen great enthusiasm and strong sales in the markets where we have introduced them. We have great confidence in this strategic category and look forward to bringing blind boxes to even wider audiences in the coming year."

Blind boxes have become a key strategic sales category for MINISO as Gen-Z audiences express demand for greater personalization and diversification. In total, MINISO sold more than 20 million blind boxes globally in 2023. According to a report by Frost & Sullivan, the global pop toy market has grown rapidly in the past five years, with the total market size expected to reach US$44.8bn in 2024, with a CAGR of 17.7% from 2019-2024. As a leader in "interest-driven consumption", MINISO is increasing its brand value by continuing to meet new market demands and trends. In the coming year, MINISO plans to continue the evolution of its blind box offering through its collaborations with many of the world's best-know IP owners, while encouraging even more shoppers to #UnboxMagicalMoments together.

About MINISO

MINISO Group is a global lifestyle brand offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products. The Company serves consumers primarily through its large network of MINISO stores, and promotes a relaxing, treasure-hunting and engaging shopping experience full of delightful surprises that appeals to all demographics. Aesthetically pleasing design, quality and affordability are at the core of every product in MINISO's wide product portfolio, and the Company continually and frequently rolls out products with these qualities. Since the opening of its first store in China in 2013, the Company has built its flagship brand "MINISO" as a globally recognized retail brand and established a massive store network worldwide.

