Minister Monsef leads Canadian Delegation to the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - The Government of Canada is committed to championing gender equality and to taking action to ensure that women and girls can succeed in Canada and around the world. To that end, the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will lead the Canadian delegation to the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), being held from March 11 to 22, 2019 in New York City.

In addition to Minister Monsef, the Canadian delegation will include Senators and Members of Parliament, representatives from provincial and territorial governments, National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives, and civil society. Together, they will work collaboratively to address the priority theme at this year's UNCSW: Social protection systems, access to public services and sustainable infrastructure for gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.

During the UNCSW session, Minister Monsef will underscore Canada's commitment to achieving gender equality through the empowerment of women and girls across Canada with initiatives that include preventing and addressing gender-based violence, improving women's economic security and prosperity, and encouraging women in leadership.

Minister Monsef and the members of the delegation will co-host and participate in a number of different meetings and events during the session. This includes Canada co-hosting a panel discussion with the U.K. on challenges faced by LGBTQ2 individuals in gaining access to public services and supports. Discussions will also be held on the need to increase space for civil society to promote the human rights of women and girls, the importance of encouraging more women leaders, and empowering women and girls with disabilities. Planned activities also include an event with representatives of the Women Deliver conference, which Canada will host in June, sessions on gender-based violence and the role of modern technologies, a conversation on the importance of the G7's efforts to advance gender equality, as well as a discussion on the challenges facing women in business.

Participants will also undertake bilateral discussions with their international counterparts and discuss some of the most critical issues facing women and girls in the world today.

"I am very proud to once again lead the Canadian delegation to the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. The United Nations brings the international community together to drive social progress and gender equality around the world—a goal to which Canada is deeply committed. None of us can achieve this alone, which is why this gathering of governments, civil society, and women's organizations and movements, remains vitally important. I look forward to sharing Canada's story, learning from our international partners, and finding new ways to collaborate to make the world a place where all people – regardless of gender – have an equal and fair chance at success."

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, P.C., M.P.

Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality

Canada was elected to hold a seat on the UNCSW Commission for the 2017 – 2021 term. This provides Canada with a valuable opportunity to shape the Commission's work on issues that affect women and girls globally.

Canadian Delegation

The Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister of International Development and Minister for Women and Gender Equality, will lead the Canadian delegation to the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women.

A number of Parliamentarians will join the delegation, including:

Donna Dasko , Senator;

, Senator; Marilou McPhedran , Senator;

, Senator; Kim Pate , Senator;

, Senator; Linda Lapointe , Deputy Government Whip;

, Deputy Government Whip; Terry Duguid , Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality;

, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality; Anju Dhillon, M.P. Dorval — Lachine — LaSalle ;

— — ; Eva Nassif, M.P. for Vimy ;

; Brenda Shanahan, M.P. for Châteauguay — Lacolle;

Sven Spengemann, M.P. for Mississauga -Lakeshore; and

-Lakeshore; and Salma Zahid, M.P. for Scarborough Centre.

The delegation includes representatives of provincial and territorial governments, including:

The Honourable Lisa MacLeod, Minister Responsible for Women's Issues, Ontario ;

; Isabelle Charest , Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Québec;

, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Québec; The Honourable Kelly Regan, Minister Responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women, Nova Scotia ; and

; and The Honourable Carol Anne Haley, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, Newfoundland and Labrador .

The following National Indigenous Leaders and Representatives will be members of the delegation:

Robert Bertrand , National Chief, Congress of Aboriginal Peoples;

, National Chief, Congress of Aboriginal Peoples; Francyne Joe , President, Native Women's Association of Canada ;

, President, Native Women's Association of ; Rebecca Kudloo , President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada ;

, President, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of ; Melanie Omeniho, President, Women of the Métis Nation; and

Elizabeth Zarpa , Attorney, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami.

The following representatives from non-governmental organizations will also be part of the delegation:

Erin Aylward , ARC International & Dignity Network;

, ARC International & Dignity Network; Kelly Benning , National Association of Friendship Centres;

, National Association of Friendship Centres; Bonnie Brayton , DisAbled Women's Network of Canada ;

, DisAbled Women's Network of ; Jubanti Dhan Toppo, Antigonish Women's Resource Centre and Sexual Assault Services Association;

Bushra Ebadi , Centre for International Governance Innovation;

, Centre for International Governance Innovation; Shifrah Gadamsetti , Ask her YYC;

, Ask her YYC; Mélanie Lemay, Québec contre les violence sexuelles;

Nneka MacGregor , WomenatthecentrE

, WomenatthecentrE Sylvia Maracle , Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres;

, Ontario Federation of Indigenous Friendship Centres; Maya Roy , YWCA

, YWCA Jewelles Smith, Council of Canadians with Disabilities; and

Elizabeth Thipphawong , CUSO International.

Please note that this list is subject to change.

