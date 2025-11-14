Minister of Data and Statistics Urges Participation in Centennial Census as Foreign Resident Population Reaches Record Levels

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Data and Statistics, led by Minister Ahn Hyung Jun, announced that the 2025 Population and Housing Census, marking its 100th anniversary this year, is now underway. Minister Ahn stated that the survey will carry forward a century of statistical tradition and serve as a vital foundation for shaping future national policies. He also encouraged foreign residents living in Korea to actively participate.

Ahn Hyung Jun (Minister of Data and Statistics)

[Question 1] The Population and Housing Census is currently in full swing. What is the significance of this census, notably as it marks 100 years?

Korea's first modern census covering the entire population for statistical purposes was the 'Simplified National Census' conducted in 1925.





Over 100 years, the census has achieved the following: It has provided a foundation of essential data for countless policies related to population, housing, education, and welfare throughout Korea's journey—from overcoming the scars of liberation and war in the 1950s, through economic development plans in the 1960s and 1970s, to Korea's emergence as an advanced nation from the 1980s and 1990s onward.





Korea's statistical capabilities have grown significantly alongside national development. Our statistical methods are now internationally recognized, and many countries seek to learn from our techniques. There is particular interest in our register-based census methodology utilizing diverse administrative data, the electronic survey systems introduced for field surveys (mobile, PC, telephone, tablet, etc.), and digital map construction techniques.





These achievements belong not only to the Ministry of Data and Statistics but are the result of collaboration with citizens who have faithfully participated in the census over the past 100 years.

[Question 2] What new items have been included in this census?

(Number of items) The 2025 Population and Housing Census includes a total of 55 items (same as the previous cycle). Of these, 13 items are obtained through administrative data, while 42 items are collected through direct survey.





(New items) This census was designed to comprehensively and accurately measure diverse social and economic changes, with seven new items compared to the previous cycle: "Family care time" and "Marriage plans/intentions" reflecting policy needs related to low birth rates and aging populations "Languages used at home" and "Korean language proficiency" for multicultural households and foreign residents "Rental provider" to understand the status of households living in rental housing "Religion," which is surveyed on a 10-year cycle, and "Bicycle ownership," reflecting policy needs of the Ministry of the Interior and Safety





Additionally, we have added the category "Unmarried cohabitation (partners living together, etc.)" to the question on "Relationship to household head" to measure changes in our society's perceptions of marriage and cohabitation. This will enable us to identify increasingly diverse household types and provide foundational data needed for related policy formulation and analysis.



[Question 3] With foreign residents from various countries living in Korea, how are you surveying foreign residents?

(Language) With the foreign resident population continuing to grow*, foreign residents in sample enumeration districts can participate through internet surveys (mobile, PC), telephone, and in-person interviews.



* Number of foreign residents (percentage of total population): 2010: 590,000 (1.2%) → 2015: 1.36 million (2.7%) → 2020: 1.7 million (3.3%) → 2024: 2.04 million (3.9%) To accommodate respondents from diverse nationalities, we have expanded the number of foreign language questionnaires from 10 to 20*.



* Selected based on the top 20 languages used by foreign residents as of 2023: English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Russian, Indonesian, Thai, Mongolian, Japanese, Cambodian (Khmer), Nepali, Uzbek, Kazakh, Burmese, Sri Lankan (Sinhala), Bangladeshi (Bengali), Pakistani (Urdu), Kyrgyz, Malay, Ukrainian, and Lao



The call center has deployed dedicated foreign language consultants (English, Chinese, Vietnamese*) to facilitate telephone survey participation and address inquiries.



* (2020) English and Chinese consultants → (2025) English, Chinese + Vietnamese (added)



< 2025 Population and Housing Census Call Center Foreign Language Operations> Operating period: Weekdays 09:00 – 18:00, October 17 – November 18, 2025 Phone: (English) +82-70-7773-0985, (Chinese) +82-70-7773-0986, (Vietnamese) +82-70-7773-0987





The tablet PC contains survey information in 20 languages, allowing respondents to understand the purpose of the enumerator's visit and the census itself. A translation app installed on the device also enables basic communication with the enumerator.



If you are proficient in Korean, you may respond directly to the enumerator's questions. If you prefer to complete a paper questionnaire in one of the 20 available foreign languages, request one from the enumerator.





We have also established a cooperative framework with the Ministry of Justice's Foreigner Contact Center (1345), which many foreign residents contact, to ensure smooth guidance on census inquiries.

[Question 4] Are only foreign residents with legal status subject to the census? Some foreign residents, depending on their circumstances, may worry that their responses will be shared with the Ministry of Justice or other government agencies...

All Korean and foreign residents and dwelling units within the 20% sample enumeration districts are subject to the census. Foreign residents in sample enumeration districts are included in the census regardless of legal status if they have stayed or plan to stay for three months or more. The census doesn't ask about legal status, so there's no way to identify undocumented residents. You can respond without concern. Active participation by foreign residents in Korea also contributes to the development of various welfare policies for foreign residents.





Under Article 33 of the Statistics Act, all information you provide is strictly protected and cannot be used for any purpose other than statistical compilation. Violations of this law are subject to penalties under the Statistics Act.

[Question 5] When will the results of this census be released, and how will they be used?

(Release) The data from this census will undergo processing and is scheduled to be released at the end of November 2026.





(Use) The results of the Population and Housing Census are widely used as foundational data for various national policy formulation and evaluation, academic research, and business management. As a survey that provides statistics at the eup, myeon, and dong (township and neighborhood) levels, this data is essential for local policy formulation and regional development.



Census results are also made publicly available* for use by government agencies, the private sector, and the general public.



* Provided through the Korean Statistical Information Service (KOSIS) and Microdata Integrated Service (MDIS)



[Question 6] Is there a final message you would like to convey to readers?

The successful implementation of the Population and Housing Census depends on active participation and accurate responses from those selected for the survey. The Ministry of Data and Statistics will do its utmost to ensure that the results of the Population and Housing Census translate into policies that benefit both Korean and foreign residents alike.



We ask for your active cooperation and continued interest in the 2025 Population and Housing Census, which marks 100 years of census-taking.



