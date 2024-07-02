Minister of Veterans Affairs Opens the Market

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, along with veterans, business leaders and stakeholders, joined Christmas Sy, Business Insights & Analytics Lead, Toronto Stock Exchange, to launch Service after Service: The National Veterans Employment Strategy and open the market.

Service after Service: The National Veterans Employment Strategy provides a comprehensive roadmap to support Veteran employment by leveraging their unique qualifications. The strategy aims to enhance and promote existing services so Veterans know what supports are available to them. This will address gaps and barriers, and improve employment outcomes for Veterans.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange