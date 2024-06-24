Minister Zeyoudi to Lead Largest Ever UAE Delegation to SelectUSA

The UAE delegation, which includes 35 leading Emirati companies, exemplifies the innovation and competitive spirit of UAE businesses. The goal of the visit is to expand operations across the US while attracting further investments to the UAE. The delegation comprises officials and industry leaders from various sectors, including government, technology, energy, sustainability, and logistics, reflecting the span of the UAE's diverse economy.

During his visit, Minister Zeyoudi will engage in strategic bilateral meetings with prominent US officials and business executives. The meetings are expected to discuss ways to deepen collaboration and do business across a range of sectors, including clean energy and sustainability, advanced technology, life sciences, finance and logistics.

The Emirati Minister's visit will reinforce the robust economic relationship between the UAE and the US, which has flourished, with bilateral trade reaching $31.4 billion in 2023. It also seeks to highlight the UAE's favorable business climate to encourage US investments, present the UAE as a global hub for technology and sustainable development, and engage in high-level discussions with US government officials and business leaders to explore mutual interests.

"SelectUSA provides a unique platform to highlight the UAE's fastest growing commercial sectors with US counterparts and reinforce our commitment to deepening bilateral economic ties while forging new business relationships," said Minister Al Zeyoudi. "With over $1 trillion invested across America, the UAE has already 'Selected the USA,' and we look forward to deepening this important trade and economic relationship."

UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba added, "Minister Zeyoudi's leadership of the UAE's largest ever delegation to the U.S. for SelectUSA highlights our nation's commitment to expanding our economic partnerships and exploring new investment opportunities."

SelectUSA is the premier event dedicated to promoting foreign direct investment in the United States. The Summit brings together business leaders, investors, and economic development organizations to facilitate investment opportunities and foster economic growth.

