Ministerial Roundtable Sets Stage for Future Minerals Forum 2024: A Global Collaboration on Sustainable Minerals

Over 77 countries set to join including G20 countries US, UK, China, and Japan

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministerial Roundtable, a pivotal precursor to the third edition of the Future Minerals Forum, is poised to take the spotlight on 9 January 2024. Led by its Chair, H.E. Bandar Ibrahim AlKhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Ministerial Roundtable will serve as a pivotal gathering for global mining and metals stakeholders to engage in vital discussions and foster collaboration on responsible mineral development to meet the needs of the clean energy transition.

First initiated in January 2022, the Ministerial Roundtable was conceived to launch initiatives aimed at enhancing cooperation and coordination in the mineral sector. These initiatives encompass critical areas such as establishing principles for a regional critical minerals framework, developing centers of excellence, defining responsible supply expectations, and creating green metals hubs.

All countries participating in the meeting have one goal - to work to secure the future of mineral supply chains for the global transition to clean energy, and achieve regional economic development in the mining and metals sector. The super region extending from Africa to Western and Central Asia has promising mining potential and capabilities and is capable of meeting the expected gap in future demand.

Taking place in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, this esteemed platform will unite ministers and high-level government representatives from over 77 countries, which include G20 countries such as Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Turkey, Japan, the US, and the United Kingdom. Significant mining countries such as Chile, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ghana Guinea Republic, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, are also set to join, underscoring the significance of this event for the mineral sector, particularly in the Super Region spanning Africa, Western and Central Asia.

Besides government attendees, the event will also convene representatives from 13 international organizations, 15 non-governmental organizations, and 7 business associations, including the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the World Bank, and the International Finance Corporation (IFC), among others.

