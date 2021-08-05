Ministry Brands Acquires WeShare and WeGather Assets from LPi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software, services and information platforms for churches, ministries and those they serve, announced its acquisition of the WeShare and WeGather assets from LPi, a leader in print and online communications primarily serving the Catholic Church market.

For over five decades, LPi has helped thousands of churches across the country purposefully communicate with their parishioners, grow their engagement, and advance a stewardship way of life. WeShare and WeGather have been wholly owned subsidiaries of LPi, and today's announcement adds these two offerings to the Ministry Brands portfolio of software solutions for churches and faith-based organizations.

"The addition of WeShare and WeGather to our suite of offerings enables Ministry Brands to better serve our Catholic constituents," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "It's exciting to expand these services as more and more parishes and dioceses turn to digital solutions to manage the unique needs of their organizations and better engage their communities in the modern world."

WeShare and WeGather complement the Ministry Brands online giving and church management software suites by providing more options for Catholic dioceses and parishes to engage their members and manage online contributions. Ministry Brands currently serves the Catholic market with its Faith Direct and ParishSOFT brands. Faith Direct provides full-service donor management software and services, and ParishSOFT offers an integrated suite of software solutions to manage parishioner data, sacramental records, and track family and member giving.

WeShare provides a centralized solution to enable easy collection, management and tracking of all donations and online payments. The event management functionality allows for quick and easy set-up of events and other special collections. The platform also includes robust reporting and communication functionality, in addition to text-to-give options.

WeGather is a fully integrated software solution with a powerful online social community that enables engagement with staff, parishioners, and visitors in real time. This intuitive tool ensures that data is secure and accessible at any time. The Diocesan administration functions allow leaders to understand parish participation and assist them where needed.

"This is the perfect partnership for us," said Joe Luedtke, CEO at LPi. "Diversifying from our traditional print product line was the right thing to do for our customers, and our development of WeShare and WeGather were the results of understanding the needs of the market. We know Ministry Brands well and believe that their expertise in product development will allow our customers to reap the benefits of this expertise in the years to come."

About Ministry Brands

Serving more than 90,000 customers, Ministry Brands is the leading provider of SaaS platforms for churches, parachurch ministries and other faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Under the leadership of a mission-driven management team, the company seeks to equip the 21st-century church with technology that empowers pastors, church executives, technology professionals and administrators to proactively carry out their Biblical mission with excellence, reverence, and efficiency. Ministry Brands' suite of solutions includes church management, giving, accounting, mobile applications, website development, background checks, content, streaming, and messaging. Learn more about our brands at www.ministrybrands.com.

About LPi, WeShare and WeGather

Liturgical Publications Inc. (LPi) is a print and online communications company primarily serving the Catholic Church market. WeShare and WeGather are wholly owned business units of LPi. WeShare is a leading online giving and events management platform for parishes, faith-based institutions, and secular nonprofits. WeShare offers innovative collection, management, and tracking solutions that enhance giving activity for parishioners, donors and members. WeGather is a church management system built on the Salesforce.com (SFDC) platform and available in SFDC's AppExchange.

