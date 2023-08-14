Ministry Brands Enhances Payment Technology Tools with Launch of DonorShield, a Seamless End User Experience

News provided by

Ministry Brands Holdings LLC

14 Aug, 2023, 10:45 ET

New Offering Enables Uninterrupted Donation Experience

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit, and other purpose-driven organizations, today announced the launch of a significant enhancement aimed at providing nonstop donation processing while safeguarding donor contributions. The new service, DonorShield, is proprietary technology which will be integrated into the company's portfolio to enhance robustness and continuous service, regardless of any downtime with the processing servers.

The addition of DonorShield will bolster the reliability of Ministry Brand's payment processing systems, offering critical safeguards against unforeseen disruptions caused by intermittent third-party outages. Additionally, launching this new service is part of the company's overall efforts to elevate Ministry Brands Amplify, an all-in-one solution dedicated to providing clients with the tools they need to efficiently run their ministries.

Key Features of DonorShield Include:

  • Elimination of Duplicate Payments: DonorShield identifies and prevents duplicate payments caused by intermittent third-party failures. This feature mitigates the risk of erroneous transactions, safeguarding both donors and organizations from potential financial discrepancies.
  • Transaction Queuing for Outages: In situations where third-party partners experience complete outages, DonorShield supports transaction queuing. This means that once the payment processing system for donations encounters an outage, DonorShield diligently checks for system recovery every few minutes. Once the system is operational again, it automatically processes the queued donations and promptly notifies donors with confirmation emails, affirming the success of their contributions.

"We understand the importance of maintaining uninterrupted and seamless donation processing for our clients," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO at Ministry Brands. "DonorShield has been meticulously developed to secure donors' contributions during unexpected outages, offering peace of mind to faith-based, non-profit, and other purpose-driven organizations who rely on donors. This innovative technology not only protects sensitive payment information but also ensures a steady flow of revenue for churches and other organizations, enabling them to focus on their mission without worry."

With the integration of DonorShield, Ministry Brands continues its commitment to delivering a comprehensive suite of secure software and services that empower faith-based, non-profit, and purpose-driven organizations and enable them to thrive. For more information, please visit www.ministrybrands.com.

About Ministry Brands:
Ministry Brands helps nearly 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. We provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions covering people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, our nearly 700 associates help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

Media Contact:
Sandra Correa
Impact Partners for Ministry Brands
917-319-8472
[email protected]

SOURCE Ministry Brands Holdings LLC

Also from this source

Ministry Brands Acquires Church Motion Graphics

Ministry Brands Unveils Wave of New Features for its Donor Management Platform at 24th Annual DonorDirect Client Conference

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.