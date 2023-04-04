Ministry Brands Hires Brandon Sharrett as Chief Revenue Officer

SaaS and FinTech industry veteran bolsters executive team to continue growth and innovation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit and other purpose-driven organizations, announced today the hiring of Brandon Sharrett as its new Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Sharrett will be responsible for the strategic management and oversight of the company's sales and marketing functions, along with channel partnerships and M&A.

Ministry Brands is the developer of well-known management platforms for churches and non-profit organizations including Ministry Brands Amplify™, ParishSOFT and DonorDirect. As the company continues to invest in product innovation, Sharrett and his team will be responsible for driving organic and inorganic growth.

"We couldn't have found a better candidate to add to our team," said Pat O'Donnell, CEO of Ministry Brands. "Brandon's impressive track record for driving growth at financial services and B2B technology firms is going to help us maintain and expand our position as the leader in our space. Our customers, associates and investors will all benefit from his experience and skill set."

Prior to joining Ministry Brands, Sharrett spent four years at Blackbaud in various senior executive roles including President and General Manager of its Faith-Based and Corporate Solutions business units. Earlier in his career, he held senior business development roles in financial services at Fiserv and SEI.

"The opportunity to join Ministry Brands is an incredible opportunity on many levels," said Sharrett. "Not only does it allow me to leverage my past experiences growing market leading businesses, but the company's purpose aligns with the values my family and I have been passionate about for many years. I'm excited to join this team to drive meaningful impact in the markets we serve."

About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands helps nearly 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. We provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions covering people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, our nearly 700 associates help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

Media Contact:

Sandra Correa

Impact Partners for Ministry Brands

917-319-8472

[email protected]

SOURCE Ministry Brands Holdings LLC