Ministry Brands Launches 'Ministry Brands Amplify,' a New Breed of Integrated Church Management Platform

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit and other purpose-driven organizations, announced today the release of Ministry Brands Amplify™, a new platform that is designed to help church leaders access everything they need to empower healthy ministries and expand their impact on the communities they serve – all in one place with a single log in.

An all-in-one church management solution, Ministry Brands Amplify includes integrated tools that allow ministry teams to build community, improve financial health, engage their congregations and maximize staff effectiveness. Automated and streamlined member data management, digital giving and a mobile app tool are all included in one cloud-based, integrated platform.

"Our company has an unmatched history of serving churches with innovative solutions over the last 40 years and we're committed to strengthening that legacy," said Ministry Brands CEO Pat O'Donnell. "We provide the absolute best solutions to help churches run every aspect of their ministry, from member management to finances to websites to background screenings; and I'm proud to share that with Ministry Brands Amplify, we now have a solution that brings our tools together into a single, integrated, easy-to-use platform."

The company's vision was to create the first church management platform specifically designed for the post-COVID challenges that churches face today. With input from customers, the company pulled the best features of its numerous products together into one solution. The outcome is a platform that enables churches to provide a better member experience, increase giving and share their message with less burden on staff and volunteers.



Functionality within Ministry Brands Amplify allows churches to:

Easily drive member engagement with intuitive mobile tools built for ministry

Track attendance, streamline check-in processes and manage prayer requests online

Make sermons and events available online

Increase giving by easily accepting gifts via debit card, credit card, ACH, PayPal and other digital transfers

Utilize online forms, text-to-give and physical kiosks to accept gifts

Monitor giving trends

Drive recurring giving instead of simply taking one-time donations

Organize and manage groups from any device

Manage church calendars, event registrations and other resources

In addition to its technology, Ministry Brands is one of the very few providers that also offers implementation support, live technical support, and ongoing customer success coaching to help clients maximize the value of its solutions.

"Ministry Brands Amplify is an incredibly powerful tool today, but we are just getting started," added O'Donnell. "We have aggressive plans to integrate nearly every solution in our portfolio into this single platform. There will also be some new tools introduced soon that have never been available to churches before. We can't wait to unveil those in the coming months."

