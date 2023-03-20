Ministry Brands Launches New ShareFaith Media Marketplace

Major upgrade to the leading digital content library for churches aims to empower worship planners and children's pastors with a new way to secure creative assets and Bible curriculum

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit and other purpose-driven organizations, today announced the relaunch of ShareFaith Media, a ready-to-use library of digital church content. This relaunch comes with a significant upgrade to search capabilities, user interface and pricing flexibility.

With this relaunch of ShareFaith Media, church leaders can easily access a vast collection of high-quality resources including worship content, graphics, videos, social content, curriculum, print materials, and more – all tailored to help churches plan meaningful services that engage members and strengthen communities. Offering all these assets in one place saves church leaders time and effort without sacrificing quality.

"We are excited to offer all churches a simple, affordable solution to enhance their worship experience and engage members of all ages," said Ministry Brands CEO Pat O'Donnell. "We believe the new ShareFaith Media will make it significantly easier for churches to prepare for Sundays."

ShareFaith Media's new credit-based pricing plans provide flexible, affordable options for churches of all sizes, allowing churches to easily access the resources needed, without breaking the bank or committing to a long-term subscription.

The new ShareFaith Media is one of several significant innovative product launches from Ministry Brands in 2023. Earlier this year, the company unveiled Ministry Brands Amplify™, the first total church management platform designed for the post-COVID era. Major upgrades to its ParishSOFT platform for Catholic churches were also released as the company's new ownership group and executive team double down on product innovation.

For more information about ShareFaith Media, visit media.sharefaith.com.



