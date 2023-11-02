Ministry Brands Names Chris Bacon New Chief Executive Officer

Bacon to draw on more than two decades of experience leading Fortune 150 companies as he ushers in a new season of growth at Ministry Brands

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit, and other purpose-driven organizations, today named Chris Bacon Chief Executive Officer. Bacon has played a vital role in the company's success since joining Ministry Brands in 2022 as Chief Operating Officer.

Bacon will draw from his two decades of knowledge, leadership experience, and an impressive track record of business transformation earned with Fortune 150 corporations such as ADP and Fiserv, where he served as President. With a vast understanding of the systems, teams, and strategies necessary to deploy technology solutions at scale, coupled with his passion for serving faith-based, non-profit and purpose-driven organizations, Bacon will drive innovation and further strengthen the company's market position.

"It's an honor to be entrusted with the leadership of Ministry Brands – a company that shares my values and holds a remarkable position in supporting churches and mission-driven organizations," said Bacon. "I'm excited to continue building upon our more than 40-years of success and to ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering impactful solutions for our valued clients."

Bacon's ascent to CEO follows Pat O'Donnell, who has led the company since 2020 and was instrumental to its success, overseeing a critical season of transformation and growth. "Having the opportunity to lead this extraordinary team has been a highlight of my career," O'Donnell shared. "As Chris steps in, it's a timely transition for Ministry Brands in our growth trajectory. His distinguished track record will undoubtedly enhance the experiences of all Ministry Brands' clients and associates."

Bacon's appointment as CEO of Ministry Brands marks a significant chapter in the company's ongoing journey of growth and dedication to its clients. His inspiring career is a testament to his commitment to excellence and innovation, and his achievements and values align with the ethos of Ministry Brands to empower faith-based and mission-driven organizations to make a lasting impact on their communities and the world.

With a history rooted in dedication and service, Bacon began his journey in the United States Navy. In the more than 25 years since, Bacon has built a sterling reputation for consistently strong performances delivering on aggressive revenue targets, and an unparalleled ability to navigate complex challenges.

"I've always believed in setting the bar high and relentlessly pursuing those goals," said Bacon. "What excites me most about this opportunity is the boundless potential I see in Ministry Brands to drive innovation in the industries we serve and deliver true, meaningful and lasting impact."

About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands helps more than 90,000 churches and non-profit organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. The company provides integrated solutions covering member and donor management, digital giving, accounting, websites, mobile apps, communications, media content, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, their nearly 700 employees help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. With over $6.45 billion in charitable giving managed annually, they exist to help mission-focused organizations thrive. For more information, visit www.ministrybrands.com.

