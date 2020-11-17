Ministry Brands Releases New GivingTuesday Toolkit to Drive Church Donations During Upcoming Giving Season

LENOIR CITY, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software, services, and information platforms for churches, ministries and those they serve, recently released its GivingTuesday Toolkit to support customers during peak giving season. GivingTuesday, scheduled for Dec. 1, is a global movement of generosity and kindness that inspires people to donate to nonprofit organizations around the world.

The free GivingTuesday Toolkit is an online resource for churches to ignite generosity on GivingTuesday and beyond. It includes:

2020 GivingTuesday Guide for Churches & Ministries

Crash Course: How to Turn One-Time Gifts into Recurring Gifts

GivingTuesday communication timeline

Professionally designed social graphics

GivingTuesday email templates to engage members

Access to the on-demand Webinar: "Recovering the Offering – Tech & Tips to Maximize GivingTuesday"

"GivingTuesday takes on even more meaning this year given the worldwide pandemic we are facing," said Maia Tihista, EVP of Marketing at Ministry Brands. "Many churches continue to struggle with reductions in donations, and these free tools will help get the word out that GivingTuesday can greatly impact local organizations including their church communities."

All tools listed above can be accessed in the full GivingTuesday Toolkit.

About Ministry Brands : Serving more than 80,000 customers, Ministry Brands is the leading provider of SaaS platforms for churches, parachurch ministries and other faith-based organizations in the United States and Canada. Under the leadership of a kingdom-driven management team, the company seeks to equip the 21st-century church with technology that empowers pastors, church executives, technology professionals and administrators to proactively carry out their Biblical mission with excellence, reverence, and efficiency. Learn more at ministrybrands.com.

About GivingTuesday : GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Learn more at givingtuesday.org.

Contact: Maia Tihista

Telephone: 224-558-9380

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Ministry Brands