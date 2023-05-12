Ministry Brands Unveils New Modules to Expand its Integrated Church Management Platform

Flagship Solution from Largest Church Technology Provider in the U.S. Debuts Website and Streaming Modules

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands, the leading provider of software and services for faith-based, non-profit and other purpose-driven organizations, announced today two major additions to its Ministry Brands Amplify™ solution. The all-in-one church management platform now includes a website builder and live streaming solution that natively integrates with the existing member management, giving and mobile app tools.

Ministry Brands Amplify launched earlier this year as the company's newest flagship solution designed to help churches of all sizes manage their operation more efficiently.

"Our goal with this new platform is to elevate the standard for technology in our industry," said Ministry Brands CEO Pat O'Donnell. "Expanding to include a native website building tool and a live streaming solution is a big step in continuing that journey. Our clients now have a single place where they can manage their membership, collect tithes and offerings, stream their sermons in multiple places and utilize the web and mobile app to engage with their community. This offers a whole new level of convenience and efficiency."

Ministry Brands Amplify is a cloud-based platform that gives churches an entirely new level of integration between tools they need to run a healthy organization. Membership data, giving records, website content, and data from custom mobile apps all work together to reduce the burden of manual data entry on administrative teams.

The newest available tools within Ministry Brands Amplify include:

Website Solutions:

From church plants to multi-campus churches, Ministry Brands Amplify's Websites solution makes it easy to bring a church's vision to life. No coding skills are needed to create multiple websites with customizable templates, intuitive editing tools and seamless content integrations. This new module offers two world-class website editors: one for those who love WordPress and another for those who love the simplicity of a cloud-based editor.

Scalable Live Streaming:

Churches can bring worship services and events directly to the congregation – no matter where they're located. Whether members are at home, on vacation, or serving abroad, Ministry Brands Amplify Streaming will help to expand outreach efforts and connect churches with a global audience. The native integration to the Website and Mobile App modules makes it easy to publish sermons and events in both places.

All five modules within Ministry Brands Amplify - People, Giving, App Builder, Websites and Streaming – can now be purchased individually or as part of a bundle. Adding additional modules to an existing subscription can be done quickly and easily.

"At Ministry Brands, we are aiming to empower healthy churches by helping them address administrative challenges in a post-COVID world," said O'Donnell. "Leadership teams and volunteers need better ways to manage the organizational aspects of a church so they can be more effective at ministry."

According to the firm, it will continue to add more solutions to the Ministry Brands Amplify platform throughout the remainder of the year. The company has a robust product roadmap that aims to allow churches to manage nearly every aspect of their operation with a single sign-on.

In addition to its technology, Ministry Brands is one of the very few providers that also offers implementation support, live technical support and ongoing customer success coaching to help clients maximize the value of its solutions.

For more information about Ministry Brands Amplify, visit www.ministrybrands.com/amplify.

About Ministry Brands

Ministry Brands helps nearly 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. We provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions covering people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, our nearly 700 associates help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

