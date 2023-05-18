Ministry Brands Unveils Wave of New Features for its Donor Management Platform at 24th Annual DonorDirect Client Conference

DonorDirect customers get first look at 236 new features added to DonorDirect Studio Enterprise and Studio Essentials CRM solutions for nonprofit organizations

RICHARDSON, Texas, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry Brands , the leading software and services company for faith-based and purpose-driven organizations, hosted its 24th annual DonorDirect client conference in Dallas last week. The company showcased 236 new features for its leading nonprofit donor management platform that will allow customers to more effectively pursue their missions all over the world.

Key feature enhancements include improved functionality for organizations supporting international missionaries by strengthening security around giving campaigns and pledges as well as a new portal to allow missionaries to set and manage budgets. Additionally, all customers now have enhanced donor address management, access to an Oracle NetSuite accounting integration and enhanced APIs for real-time shipping of donor mailings.

In addition to feature enhancements, attendees got a sneak peak at the upcoming product roadmap for DonorDirect, including a major upcoming refresh of the platform's design and user interface.

"This was such an exciting conference for our company and our customers," said Ministry Brands CEO Pat O'Donnell. "The wave of innovation we have been able to introduce over the last 12 months is truly elevating the standards for technology for the customers we serve in the nonprofit, faith-based and private sectors. Seeing how our customers responded to the Donor Direct enhancements we've made was amazing – it's the reason we do what we do."

Key sponsors of this year's DonorDirect client conference were CloverConnect/Fiserv, Serenic Navigator by Sylogist, Synergy, Datatelligent and NextAfter.

Ministry Brands has hosted its DonorDirect customers each year in order to build a community of purpose-driven organizations, educate customers on how to maximize the value they get from their donor management system and share best practices for fundraising and donor relations. Conference sessions are geared towards diverse users – from business and advancement teams to developers to system administrators. Private sessions and a user training camp are also available to attendees.

Two versions of DonorDirect are currently available for nonprofit organizations. Studio Enterprise is a full-scale CRM for large nonprofits with complex donor relations needs and wide geographic footprints. Studio Essentials is specifically designed from mid-size nonprofits who need a more streamlined system to effectively raise funds and manage donor relations.

"DonorDirect is dedicated to the success of its clients and driving impact around the world," said Mike Smith, Senior Vice President at Ministry Brands. "The conference is a pillar of the company's long-term partnership focus. We view what our customers do as intrinsically more important than what we do, and that our job is to come alongside to support, encourage, and inspire their work. We are thankful for all our customers and sponsors and look forward to continuing to create positive ripple effects in the communities they serve."

Ministry Brands helps nearly 90,000 purpose-driven organizations grow and increase their impact on the world. We provide community and organizational leaders with integrated solutions covering people and donor management, digital giving, websites, communications, media, event planning, employee and volunteer background screenings, and more. Together, our nearly 700 associates help clients transform how they operate and create positive ripple effects that drive the real human impact for which we all strive. For more information, visit ministrybrands.com.

