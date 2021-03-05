Ministry by Text™ Announces Launch of C2W™, a New Cloud-based Mass Text Messaging Service for Religious Organizations

DALLAS, Texas, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ministry by Text™ announced today the launch of C2W™, a new cloud-based mass text messaging service for churches, ministries, religious and faith-based organizations. C2W™ is short for 'Christ to the World' and is the unifying mission of Ministry by Text™ to equip believers with the tools and resources to share the Gospel and make disciples. Ministry by Text™ was formed in 2009 as part of a full-service consulting firm, Solutions by Text™. Ministry by Text™ was created to leverage the power of SMS to meet the unique needs of the church, ministry, and nonprofit sectors.

"When we launched [Ministry by Text™] to our people over half of them signed up on the very first day. Since that day we've been able to communicate clearly, and effectively, and instantaneously through mobile devices," said Jordan Easley. "It's saving us thousands of dollars a year. I want to encourage you as a pastor, a leader to consider how this could be implemented in your church, how you could be saving money, but also how it can really expedite the message that you're trying to communicate to your people." Jordan Easley is the senior pastor of First Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and author of Life Change: Finding a New Way to Hope, Think, and Live and Resuscitating Evangelism.

C2W™ and the expert consulting of Ministry By Text™ are designed for organizations to boost attendance, increase participation, promote serving, encourage giving, grow discipleship, and expand outreach. As your consultants we understand how important the complete life-cycle of a ministry member is to create a communication strategy, and will help you successfully incorporate the text ingredient into your entire communication recipe.

Ministry by Text™ is 100% industry compliant, safe, and secure. C2W™ requires documented opt-in consent for all subscribers before you are allowed to start sending messages–. Because Ministry by Text™ stands by compliance, rules, and the SMS industry laws, all mandated messages are complimentary with every plan. Get started today at https://ministrybytext.com.

Try it! Start a new text to 77007 with the message C2W.

