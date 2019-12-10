Ministry of Education, Egypt Appoints Promethean as Strategic Education Technology Partner

Presented to His Excellency, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt at the recent Africa 2019 Forum (22 nd – 23 rd November 2019) in Cairo, the Intelligent Classroom is a pioneering new modular solution that enables the efficient construction of fully equipped and modern learning environments. Developed by Promethean's parent company, NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited, the Intelligent Classroom is a genuine innovation and rapidly deployed solution that helps to reduce classroom density, increases the number of school buildings and uses technology to enhance the education process.

Following the 'Education for All 2015 National Review', commissioned and supported by UNESCO, the Egyptian Ministry of Education prioritised the improvement of the quality of education, leading to the upgrade strategy for its existing education estate and consultation on how it could address a shortfall in the number of classrooms needed to meet the needs of the population. As part of the NetDragon family, Promethean played a pivotal role in the development of the Intelligent Classroom solution, with the ActivPanel being a central technology focus in all the new classrooms.

H.E Dr. Tarek Shawki, Minister of Education and Technical Education, comments: "Our objective is to rapidly and significantly improve the quality of education provision, which in the modern world demands a highly digital approach. The challenge we faced was two-fold. Improving our current classrooms while expanding our education estate – with consistency of technology across the two being paramount.

"Promethean has proven to be a trusted partner, not only in delivering a solution that can upgrade our existing classrooms, but also innovating with NetDragon to develop the Intelligent Classroom. We are now in a very strong position to achieve our objectives and deliver world-class education."

Vin Riera, Chief Executive Officer, Promethean, comments: "It is a privilege and honour to support the Ministry of Education, Egypt in delivering practical and innovative solutions that will ultimately contribute to the improvement of education throughout the country. As a company specialising exclusively in education technology, we work closely with governments around the world to implement strategies that raise educational standards through the effective implementation of our ActivPanel and very much look forward to continuing our longstanding and positive relationship."

Innovera is Promethean's exclusive distributor and services partner in Egypt and a longstanding technology partner of the Ministry of Education, Egypt. Ahmed Fekry, CEO, comments: "The benefits of technology in the classroom are well documented, but in the absence of physical learning spaces, there is literally no place for it. The strategy with the Intelligent Classroom not only overcomes the challenge of creating spaces for children to learn, it immediately brings our education provision up to a much higher quality standard and will ultimately positively influence economic growth in Egypt."

The upgrade programme of the existing classrooms will commence in January 2020, with all 26,000 ActivPanels installed by the Summer.

SOURCE Promethean