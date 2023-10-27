Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and Korea Fisheries Association, Promote "K-FISH" at the 2023 Korean Festival in New York

News provided by

Korea Fisheries Association

27 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea, in collaboration with the Korea Fisheries Association, has announced the operation of the "K·FISH Pop-up" at the 2023 Korean Festival, which will take place at Union Square Park in Manhattan, New York on October 29.

The 2023 Korean Festival is an event organized by the Executive Office of the Korean American Association of Greater New York (KAAGNY) in Manhattan, New York. This festival, held in the heart of the global economy and culture, aims to promote Korean culture and provide a platform for cultural exchange within the local community. The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, along with the Korea Fisheries Association, plans to welcome visitors at a booth dedicated to promoting K·FISH.

The pop-up has been designed to promote the "K·FISH" brand, which offers safe and healthy Korean fishery products certified by the Korean government authority, to local American consumers and to expand exports.

Following the concept of "K-Fresh Journey of Taste," the pop-up aims to promote Korea's fishery product brand, K·FISH, directly to consumers from 15 countries worldwide - the very reason for holding the event at a festival in New York, which attracts numerous visitors.

Visitors can enjoy a unique experience, similar to embarking on a Korean gourmet journey at the K·FISH pop-up space. They can taste on-site rice balls made with tuna and dried seaweed, representative and beloved Korean fishery products.

Additionally, there is a promotional product giveaway event taking place at the pop-up space. Visitors can receive promotional products with colorful and cute images by participating in a survey related to K·FISH and liking a post on the official K·FISH pop-up Instagram (@kfish_pop_up).

K·FISH products will create a memorable experience for visitors by allowing them to visually explore and taste with their senses.

SOURCE Korea Fisheries Association

