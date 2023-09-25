Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Tribute The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe

News provided by

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

25 Sep, 2023, 17:24 ET

(November 14, 1958September 25, 2023)

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with deep sadness that we, at the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, received the news of the passing of the Honourable Obie Wilchcombe this morning.

Continue Reading
The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe
The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe

Minister Wilchcombe's distinguished political career spanned close to thirty years, dedicating more than a third of those years to the leadership of the Ministry of Tourism during his two tenures as Minister of Tourism, from 2002 – 2007 and 2012 – 2017. His two stints at the helm of leadership left an indelible mark on our organization. Moreover, Minister Wilchcombe's warm, affable personality endeared him to the staff at every level across the Ministry.

Minister Wilchcombe's decisive leadership drove continued growth and expansion of our destination's tourism business, significantly elevating the global footprint of The Bahamas and showcasing our vibrant culture to the world. Under his leadership the Ministry of Tourism deepened its niche markets, reenforcing sports tourism, religious tourism, and increasing travel engagement from the African-American market.

Minister Wilchcombe's style of leadership was exemplary, always placing the needs of The Bahamas and its people at the forefront. He believed in consultative participation. He mentored Senior executives and countless other members of staff demonstrating his unwavering belief in empowering Bahamians.

The Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe joins the ranks of Great Bahamians who made our beloved Bahamas a better place. His contributions are immeasurable, and he consistently embodied character, discipline, and distinction wherever and whenever he was called upon.

We convey our deepest condolences to the family of the late Hon. Obediah Wilchcombe. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Hon. I. Chester Cooper
Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

PRESS INQUIRIES 
Anita Johnson-Patty 
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation 
[email protected] 

SOURCE The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation

Also from this source

THE BAHAMAS DEEPENS TIES WITH STATE OF QATAR

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Continues Its Global Sales and Marketing Mission with a Series of Events in Atlanta

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.