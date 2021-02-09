Ministry of Transportation Ontario Extends Seven-Year Partnership with Aurigo Software

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurigo Software today announced that the Ministry of Transportation, Ontario (MTO) has extended its agreement with Aurigo for contract management services by two more years. MTO's web-based contract management service (WBCMS), powered by Aurigo's flagship Masterworks platform, supports Ontario's annual investment of over $3 billion CAD in capital construction, maintenance and operations of the region's transportation networks. As part of this extension, MTO's system will be upgraded to run on the newly launched Masterworks 2021 edition of the software.

MTO first partnered with Aurigo Software in early 2014, selecting Masterworks to help plan and deliver the province's multibillion-dollar infrastructure program. A year later, the agency selected the Aurigo platform again to include managing its construction, engineering, and operations service provider contracts. The solution allows for full contract lifecycle management, field and lab testing of materials, contract payment requests and approvals, and electronic correspondence with all stakeholders.

Over one thousand internal and external MTO team members use the solution to streamline how they collect, report, and validate data. At the same time, 800 external service providers access their own web-based portal for checklists, tasks, dashboards, and daily updates of all activities and tests.

"Capital infrastructure owners are increasingly moving to cloud-based platforms that are reliable and scalable to manage their contract data and execute their complex programs successfully," said Balaji Sreenivasan, CEO and founder of Aurigo Software. "We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Ministry to help deliver vital infrastructure to the residents of Ontario."

As part of its standard procurement procedure, the MTO formally evaluated different software providers at the end of the previous term and elected to continue with Aurigo as it was deemed to be the best fit.

To learn more, visit https://www.aurigo.com .

About Aurigo Software

Aurigo builds software that helps build the world. Aurigo provides modern, cloud-based solutions for capital infrastructure and private owners to help them plan with confidence, build with quality, and maintain their assets efficiently. With more than $300b of capital programs under management, Aurigo's solutions are trusted by over 300 customers in transportation, water and utilities, healthcare, higher education, and government on over 40,000 projects across North America. Aurigo helps capital program executives make better decisions based on proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. Aurigo is a privately held US corporation headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in Canada and India. Learn more at www.aurigo.com .

