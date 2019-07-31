Minitab Announces Keynote Speaker for the Minitab Global Insights Conference 2019

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minitab, the leader in smart data analysis software and provider of expert statistical services, announced that Dr. James L. Rosenberger, Director, National Institute of Statistical Sciences and Professor Emeritus of Statistics at Penn State University will be the keynote speaker at the Minitab Global Insights Conference 2019. The theme of this year's conference is Better Decision Making Through Data-Driven Insights aimed at preparing professionals at all levels to make better and more informed decisions through analysis of their data. Dr. Rosenberger will present "Quality Matters, Statistics and Big Data Science" and share how statistics and data science are rapidly evolving to analyze the ever-larger data sources, especially as more people, with varying experience, are being tasked with analyzing data.

The fourth annual Minitab Global Insights Conference will continue the tradition of engaging speakers, hands-on training with Minitab experts and opportunities to share your knowledge and learn from others. This year's three-day event, hosted at The Lansdowne Resort & Spa in historic Leesburg, VA — just 15 minutes from Dulles International Airport and 35 miles from Washington, DC., from October 8-11, will again offer over 30 presentations covering real-world applications of demonstrating value using data analysis and provide attendees tangible knowledge they can take back to their organizations. There will also be networking opportunities with colleagues and peers and access to Minitab experts and thought leaders.

The sessions are ideal for professionals at all skill and comfort levels with data analysis in areas such as continuous improvement, operational excellence, quality engineering, manufacturing or anyone who wants to analyze data to make better, defensible and evidence-based decisions. Once again, Minitab will host its User-Centered Design Studio, providing the opportunity to meet with Minitab software designers and test-drive the newest software.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab said: "We are excited to have Dr. Rosenberger present on the immediate impact big data is having today and the importance of using core statistical methods and tools like Minitab to analyze data to produce reliable and reproducible findings and results."

Mr. Slovin continued: "This year's theme Better Decision Making Through Data-Driven Insights is built around Minitab's commitment to enable all of our customers – from the advanced data scientist to the citizen data scientist – to make better business decisions through faster and easier data analysis."

Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement tools. along with a team of highly trained experts to service and support them on their analytics journey. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy to use software, clicks not code, on-site and public training and a global support network of expert statisticians.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Minitab Statistical Software is the global product of choice across different disciplines, including academia, operational excellence, quality improvement, Lean Six Sigma, manufacturing, research and development, marketing and many more. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software, Companion by Minitab, Quality Trainer (an e-learning platform) and Salford Predictive Modeler to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

