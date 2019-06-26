Minitab Launches New Companion by Minitab® 5.3

Companion by Minitab ® 5.3 is the complete process improvement toolkit. Companion's roadmaps enable the execution, sharing and replicating of projects across organizations. Companion's workflow management tools help optimize resource allocation and bridge communication gaps to efficiently identify and complete high-impact projects. Best-in-class tools and a customizable, real-time dashboard enable real-time reporting on an entire continuous improvement program, allowing users to spend more time moving projects forward as opposed to worrying about managing them. New, additional and easier to use integration capabilities make Companion by Minitab ® 5.3 an even better, faster and easier way to manage continuous improvement.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, LLC said: "Companion by Minitab is a powerful toolkit and project management software for everyone on their continuous improvement journey. By helping customers manage continuous improvement efforts easier, Companion by Minitab can help implement projects faster and increase their effectiveness."

Mr. Slovin continued: "With our newest release, we have bolstered Companion's capabilities to integrate with Minitab® 19 Statistical Software and other programs. This will improve connectivity and communications between continuous improvement program managers, executives and engineers which will enable alignment across an organization and drive better results."

Companion by Minitab® 5.3 Integrates with Minitab® 19 Statistical Software

One of the key features for Companion by Minitab® 5.3 is its ability to integrate with newly launched Minitab® 19 Statistical Software. Minitab® 19 Statistical Software delivers statistical analysis, visualizations, predictive and improvement analytics to enable data-driven decision making. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab can empower an organization through its easy-to-use software or support network of expert statisticians. Minitab's latest version delivers on its commitment to helping practitioners analyze larger data sets – better, faster and easier – no matter where they are on their analytics journey.

Minitab® 19 Statistical Software improves on past versions with new features and better performance. With Minitab® 19 users can analyze larger data sets quickly, compare results and make better, data driven decisions. Minitab® 19 Statistical Software also enables performing data analysis faster than ever. Available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions with algorithm enhancements, faster imports of documents and more convenient access to automate routine analysis with macros, Minitab® 19 allows users to get accurate results faster. Minitab® 19 Statistical Software also has a new, crisp clean interface making the software easier to use. With familiar application design principles, clicks not code and Minitab's Assistant to help guide and troubleshoot any analysis, Minitab is built for both beginners and the most seasoned data scientists and analysts.

For those beginning their analytics journey, needing a refresher or to help onboard new team members, Minitab also offers Quality Trainer, an e-learning course that includes animated lessons, quizzes, and hands-on exercises that help easily learn statistics and how to use Minitab.

Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement tools. along with a team of highly trained experts to service and support them on their analytics journey. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy to use software, clicks not code, on-site and public training and a global support network of expert statisticians.

For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. Minitab Statistical Software is the global product of choice across different disciplines, including academia, operational excellence, quality improvement, Lean Six Sigma, manufacturing, research and development, marketing and many more. Thousands of businesses and institutions worldwide use Minitab Statistical Software, Companion by Minitab, Quality Trainer (an e-learning platform) and Salford Predictive Modeler to uncover flaws in their processes and improve them.

