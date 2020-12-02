Miniter Group Host Fundraiser for Rockland Holiday Magic

NORWELL, Mass., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group today announced their Christmas fundraiser for Rockland Holiday Magic.

Miniter Group continues its tradition of donating toys to the non-profit charity organization, Rockland Holiday Magic, who donate Christmas gifts to families in need during the holiday season.

The fundraising and distribution will be different this year due to the pandemic. To keep volunteers and families safe from unnecessary risk of exposure, Rockland Holiday Magic is accepting monetary donations which will be disbursed as gift cards to the parents and guardians of the children they offer help to.

To make this year's charitable event a little more cheerful, Miniter has decided to host a Fundraiser Raffle for Apple Airpods. To enter the raffle, donate a minimum of $5 using the PayPal link below. Miniter will donate 100% of the proceeds to Rockland Holiday Magic, and the raffle winner will be randomly chosen on December 15th!

Mavelin Alvarado, Customer Service Representative at Miniter Group, comments, "I'm thrilled that we are still able to help Rockland Holiday Magic during the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the things I love about Miniter is their willingness to help others."

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.

Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

