Miniter Group Implements Nexsure Insurance Platform

BREA, Calif., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- XDimensional Technologies (XDTI) announced today that Miniter Group, a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions headquartered in Rockland, MA, is now in production on the Nexsure Insurance Platform Wholesale+ Edition. Miniter Group also selected the Nexsure Enhanced Security Package (NES).

In 2020, Miniter Group searched to find an agency management system to help support its rapidly growing forced-placed business, which provides blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Due to the nature of the business, it was challenging to find a solution to handle their unique workflows, which differ from what a system typically handles.

After an in-depth search, Miniter Group selected the Nexsure Insurance Platform, which was the system that could best handle their needs. Implementation of the platform took 180 days from selection to production, which met Miniter Group's expected timeline.

"We were thrilled to find a platform that could handle our line of business," stated Michelle Austin, Senior Vice President - Lender Services, Miniter Group. "The Nexsure Insurance Platform has allowed us to streamline the various workflows associated with our business, which has increased our internal efficiencies. This will ultimately put us in a position to continue exceeding our client's service requirements."

"Being able to support the needs of such a niche business proves the flexibility inherent in the Nexsure Insurance Platform," stated Lani Cathey, CEO, XDimensional Technologies. "Minter Group partnered with our team during implementation and is now leveraging the full power of the platform."

About Miniter Group

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System. Miniter's solutions include, but are not limited to, Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance. We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at www.miniter.com.

About XDimensional Technologies, Inc.

XDimensional Technologies, Inc. (XDTI.com), based in Brea, CA, develops and markets comprehensive insurance processing and distribution solutions that empower and connect agents, brokers, wholesalers, MGAs/MGUs, program administrators, carriers, and policyholders. These solutions drive efficient business production, superior customer service, and insightful business management and are delivered through the SaaS-based Nexsure Insurance Platform.

