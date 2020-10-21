Miniter Group Plans for a Deep Dive into the Flood Compliance Webinar this Month

NORWELL, Mass., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group schedules webinar, "Flood Compliance: Biggert Waters to Today," for October 29. Register today by clicking on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_75IdwsyaQrCU787lOd29Vg

Miniter's newest Compliance Risk Manager, Robert Hayden, will provide detailed insight on Risk Rating 2.0 and Private Flood Insurance for bankers and lenders. Loan servicers and compliance professionals involved with NFIP/Joint Agency flood regulation are also highly encouraged to join this webinar for a compliance refresher!

The webinar will cover changes in Flood Insurance compliance since Biggert-Waters, including Escrow Requirements, the 2015 Joint Agency Q&A interpretation, and Private Flood Insurance. This webinar will also include information regarding future changes that will be coming to the Flood Insurance industry.

In October of 2021, FEMA will be implementing Risk Rating 2.0. This will fundamentally change the way flood risks are rated and will be the first time FEMA has updated their flood risk rating in fifty years. FEMA will be using data from several different sources to develop these new ratings.

Robert has done significant research to deep dive into the history of Force-Placed Flood Insurance regulation. He commented today:

"I am looking forward to sharing my research on FEMA's Risk Rating 2.0. FEMA has not updated their flood rating since the 1970's and this new rating system will better assess the individual flood risk for each property."

This will be a fast-paced webinar that will allow audio discussion from the attendees.

The "Flood Compliance: Biggert-Waters to Today" webinar will take place on October 29, 2020, at 2 pm EDT. CLICK HERE to register.

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.

Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at www.miniter.com .

