Miniter Group Publishes Informative Fourth Quarterly Newsletter

NORWELL, Mass., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group today announced the launch of their quarterly newsletter as a platform to communicate relevant industry information with their existing lender clients.

The Miniter Group Quarterly Newsletter will consist of a general banking industry section, Insurance Tracking Operations Tidbits, Compliance Updates, and Employee Highlights.

Miniter Group Fourth Quarterly Newsletter

Ava Capodanno, Digital Marketing Specialist at Miniter Group and editor of the newsletter, comments, "The launch of our Quarterly Newsletter will be used as a platform to communicate with our existing and potential new clients in the banking industry. In our inaugural fourth quarter issue, we will be discussing COVID-19 and how it has impacted insuring our lenders' portfolios and our insurance tracking operations. We look forward to publishing this informative newsletter moving forward."

To subscribe to the Miniter Quarterly Newsletter, please visit our website at MINITER.COM and fill out the newsletter subscription form.

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 600 lenders in 41 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the fast-growing Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.

Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

We invite you to call us at 1-800-MINITER or visit us on the web at www.miniter.com.

Media Contact:

Ava Capodanno

Digital Marketing Specialist

Miniter Group

781-733-7466

[email protected]

www.miniter.com

SOURCE Miniter Group

Related Links

http://www.miniter.com

