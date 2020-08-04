Miniter Group Welcomes Donald Marthey As Vice President of Business Strategy and Tracking Operations

NORWELL, Mass., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Miniter Group today announces Donald Marthey has accepted a new role as the Vice President of Business Strategy and Tracking Operations. Don will oversee the strategic direction of Miniter's Borrower-CentricSM insurance tracking operations.

Don joined Miniter as a VP of Sales in 2019 and helped contract lenders in the western states, including Alaska and Hawaii. Earlier this year, Don was called upon to transition to operations and assist with the dynamic growth of the tracking operation.

Donald Marthey - VP Business Strategy and Tracking Operations

Julianne Donley, President & CEO of Miniter Group, commented today:

"The management team at Miniter Group is excited to have Don join our Borrower-CentricSM insurance tracking operation. Don's expertise in large-scale insurance tracking operations will enable us to continue to improve the borrower experience of our lender's customers."

Don began his career as Operations Section Manager at National City Bank, where he managed a customer service team. He then moved to the American Modern Insurance Group, where he spent the next 21 years. During this time, Don took on roles with increasing responsibility, culminating in a position as Strategic Planning Director overseeing tracking operations for 5 million loans. Before joining Miniter Group, Don was the Director of Operations for Seattle Specialty. Don's background will help Miniter service larger, more sophisticated lenders.

Miniter Group is a leading provider of collateral risk transfer solutions to the lending industry, providing blanket and lender-placed insurance solutions to over 550 lenders in 45 states. Miniter's in-house software development team continues to work with lenders to enhance the Borrower-CentricSM Insurance Tracking System.

Miniter's solutions include Vendor Single Interest Insurance, Lender Placed Insurance, Collateral Protection Insurance, and Mortgage Impairment Insurance.

