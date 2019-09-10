MiniTool & McAfee Announce Joint Promotion on McAfee Total Protection

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool and McAfee, the industry leader in hard drive management and antivirus & malware protection, have announced a joint deal promotion on McAfee Tool Protection. The offer will enable their customers to further safeguard their computers. The offer allows customers to get McAfee Total Protection for a reduced cost when purchasing MiniTool software.

McAfee Total Protection Reduced Cost

As part of the joint promotion, McAfee Total Protection is being offered for $9.90. McAfee has comprehensive cyber security solutions. McAfee Total Protection, one of their best selling solutions, is a quality antivirus software designed to offer excellent security and password management for all devices including PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets.

With the new promotion, users get a one-stop security suite which includes:

Cloud-based threat analysi s

analysi Safe web browsing

Web performance booster s

Cross-platform protection on multi-device s

128-bit encryption on sensitive file s

24/7 identity theft protectio n

5 devices/1-year subscriptio n

Moreover, this all-in-one software does not slow computers down.

MiniTool Software Bundle Promotion

In order to qualify for the promotion, customers need to purchase MiniTool software to get McAfee Total Protection at the reduced price.

The two MiniTool Software Packages that work with the promotion are:

MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool Power Data Recovery

MiniTool Partition Wizard aims to better reconfigure users' HDD/SSD, external hard drives, USB flash drives and SD cards. Apart from the hard drive formatting/repartition, it is also a good tool to migrate Windows to SSD, to check & fix your hard drives errors.

As the best data recovery software for Windows 10/8/7, MiniTool Power Data Recovery performs deep hard drive scans and recovers files lost due to deletion, formatting, virus attack, etc.

With this package promotion, users will be able to utilize industry-leading antivirus software at a competitive price.

About MiniTool

During the past decade, MiniTool Software Ltd. has been committed to offering professional disk partition managers, reliable free data recovery software, and smart free file backup solutions for Windows users, enabling MiniTool users to:

Better maintain their hard drives in sound condition.

hard drives in sound condition. Keep their system and personal files safe .

system and personal . Retrieve lost files in multiple cases.

For more information, please visit:

https://www.minitool.com/promotions/minitool-mcafee-joint-promotion.html

https://www.minitool.com

https://www.partitionwizard.com

