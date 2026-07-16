MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.9 Introduces New BitLocker Manager

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited has announced the release of MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.9, a new version of its partition manager. It features the new BitLocker Manager, expanded support for BitLocker-protected partitions, optimized NTFS partition handling, and multiple usability improvements for a more efficient disk management experience.

By bringing BitLocker Manager and disk/partition operations into the same workspace, MiniTool Partition Wizard helps users manage encrypted drives more efficiently without switching between multiple utilities.

New Features and Improvements in MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.9

1. New BitLocker Manager for Easier Drive Encryption Control

MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.9 introduces BitLocker Manager, allowing users to turn BitLocker on or off and lock or unlock encrypted drives without switching to Windows settings. It also displays accurate used and free space information for unlocked BitLocker partitions, making encrypted drive management more convenient. This feature is available in the Free Edition.

2. Expanded Support for BitLocker-Protected Partitions

MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.9 significantly expands support for BitLocker-protected partitions, enabling more disk and partition operations while maintaining compatibility with Windows BitLocker.

The new version supports a wide range of operations on BitLocker-protected drives based on their encryption status:

Unlocked BitLocker data partitions: Support common operations such as resize, format, copy, split, change cluster size, file system check, data recovery, and more.

Locked BitLocker data partitions: Supports operations such as copy, format, delete, wipe, partition recovery, and disk conversion.

BitLocker-protected system partitions: Supports operations such as resize, split, copy, format, wipe, file system check, surface test, and data recovery.

3. Expanded NTFS Cluster Size Support

With support for NTFS cluster sizes up to 2 MB, MiniTool Partition Wizard now matches the maximum cluster size supported by Windows operating systems. This provides greater flexibility when configuring large storage devices.

4. Optimized NTFS Resize Workflow

MiniTool Partition Wizard now optimizes NTFS resize operations by intelligently selecting the most suitable processing method based on the partition layout, improving efficiency and system compatibility.

5. Enhanced Compatibility and User Experience

MiniTool Partition Wizard 13.9 also brings several improvements to software usability, compatibility, and reliability.

Key improvements include:

Improves compatibility with Windows 11 Administrator Protection for more reliable disk management under enhanced system security.

Refines the user interface with better high-DPI support, clearer icons, larger default fonts, and disk numbering aligned with Windows Disk Management.

These updates deliver a smoother and more consistent user experience across supported Windows environments.

About MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a comprehensive disk partition management software for Windows users. Its products include solutions for partition management, BitLocker drive management, disk cloning, file system conversion, disk benchmarking, data recovery, storage analysis, and disk cleanup, helping users manage storage devices more efficiently.

About MiniTool® Software Limited

MiniTool Software Limited is a professional software company specializing in developing computer applications. It provides solutions for partition management, data recovery, data backup, video editing, and multimedia conversion for home and business users. The company is committed to developing innovative, reliable, and easy-to-use software that simplifies everyday digital tasks.

SOURCE MiniTool® Software Limited