MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.6 Brings New Video & Audio Previews

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has just released the new MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.6, professional data recovery software for Windows users. The new version provides a new way to preview videos, audio, and pictures, and supports saving files in the preview interface. Besides, it adds some new file types under the "All RAW Files" path.

The main updates of the new version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery are as follows.

1. Brand New Preview Tool for Audio, Video, and Picture

1.1 Support for Audio & Video Preview

In MiniTool Power Data Recovery previous versions, audio & video preview are not supported. Now, in MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.6, users are allowed to preview audio and videos that are no larger than 2 GB.

Supported audio file types include: "au", "mp3", "wav", "wma", "m4b", "aif", "mid", "ogg", and "mmf". Similarly, the audio size must be within 2 GB before it can be previewed.

Supported video file types include: "mkv", "webm", "mts", "flv", "3gp", "mp4", "m4a", "avi", "mpg", "asf", "wmv", "rm", "ram", "rmvb", and "mov".

This update is friendly to free users because free users have a 1 GB free data recovery limit. Previewing data before they recover videos or audio ensures that the recovered files are the desired ones.

1.2 New Preview Tool for Picture

In addition to changes to video & audio previews, the way image files are previewed also has been improved. The new version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery speeds up picture preview. With this change, users can recover deleted photos faster.

Supported image types for preview:

"JPF", "JPX", "JP2", "J2C", "J2K", "JPC", "JPEG", "JPG", "JPE", "BMP", "TIFF", "TIF", "GIF", "PNG", "EMF", "WMF", "WEBP".

1.3 Support for Saving Audio, Video, and Picture in the Preview Interface

It is worth mentioning that in the new MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.6, a new "Save" button is added to the audio, video, and picture preview interface. So, users can save files directly from the preview window.

Besides, in the old version of MiniTool Power Data Recovery Free, users need to download the previewer tool before previewing files. The new version has a new preview tool built into the software, allowing file preview without downloading any tools.

2. Added More File Types for All RAW Files

In MiniTool Power Data Recovery 11.6, more file types are supported under the "All RAW Files" path of the scanning result page. Added file types include "dwg", "dxf", "ico", "mp3", "swf", "vob", "mkv", "webm", and "webp". This update increased the probability of deleted file recovery when the file system cannot be found.

For more information about MiniTool software, please visit its official site: https://www.minitool.com.

