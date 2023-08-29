MiniTool Released MovieMaker 7.0 with Improved User Experience

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool Software Limited has released its video editing software MiniTool MovieMaker 7.0 with an optimized user experience and newly added resources for all Windows users.

What's new in this new version:

  • Media files irrelevant to the current project file are not displayed.
  • Support uploading media files by directly dragging them from computer storage.
  • Support sorting videos and photos by name, type, and date in the media library.
  • Support searching for specific media files in the media library.
  • Newly added music, effects, and animated elements.
  • Music can be added to the timeline apart from the video for editing.
  • Maintain user-defined export path.
  • Use version numbers in video names to distinguish between multiple exports.
  • Fixed aspect ratio switch issue in version 6.1.

A New Way to Upload, Display, and Find Media Files

Through the updates in MiniTool MovieMaker 7.0, users can now directly drag and drop the source files from computer storage to the media library of the program. Together with the Import Media Files option and the More > Import Media entrance at the top, users now have 3 choices for uploading media files.

After importing media files to MiniTool MovieMaker, users can arrange them in either ascending or descending order and categorize them based on criteria such as name, type, or date created.

Moreover, users can now quickly find a specific media file using the search function within the media library. Just input the whole or part of the file name and press Enter. Then, all media files whose name contains the search keyword will be listed.

Furthermore, in the former versions, MiniTool MovieMaker used to retain the uploaded media files. Every time users access the main interface of MiniTool MovieMaker, the former uploaded media files would appear in the media library. However, starting from version 7.0 onwards, this has changed. MiniTool MovieMaker will only display the media files uploaded for the current project.

New Music, Filters, and Animated Stickers Make the Videos More Attractive

The new version of MiniTool MovieMaker also includes additional resources like songs, effects, and elements for users to decorate their videos.

This time, 5 wonderful songs are added to the music library of MiniTool MovieMaker 7.0. Most of them are encouraging. Users can make use of them to create encouraging videos.

One significant alteration in music processing is the ability to directly drag audio onto the timeline for editing, eliminating the necessity of adding a video or photo first.  

Regarding the latest filter enhancements, five additional categories have been introduced: fade, warm & cool, indoor action, outdoor action, and black & white. They will give users more choices for adjusting the color of their images.

Besides, 48 new animated elements are also available. They contain Halloween stickers, autumn-related gifs, countdown animations, mood stickers, and social media elements. Those funny stickers will make the videos more vivid.

Improved Export Experience and Bug Fix

Finally, MiniTool MovieMaker 7.0 optimized the user experience while exporting the edited video. It will retain the user-specified saving location and set it as the default address.

MiniTool MovieMaker v7.0 also incorporates an intelligent feature that automatically appends version numbers to the default export video name for different videos. Thus, you can keep each version of the edited video without manually changing their names.

One more thing, in MiniTool MovieMaker 6.1, there was a potential issue where incorrect aspect ratios could be displayed. However, this problem has been resolved in the subsequent release, version 7.0. 

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker is professional and easy-to-use video editing software developed by MiniTool Software Ltd. It enables users to create beautiful videos with various video clips, photos/images/pictures, and audio/sounds/songs. By adding transitions, effects, texts, as well as elements/stickers to a video, MiniTool MovieMaker can make the video more natural, vivid, and interesting.

MiniTool MovieMaker can also change the contrast, saturation, and brightness of the image; add 3D LUT to the image; flip or rotate the image; split/trim/crop a video; change the speed of a video; reverse a video; fade in/out and change the volume of audio… Most importantly, you can save all those changes without a watermark. 

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a dedicated software development company. It provides users with complete business software solutions in the video editing, data recovery, partition management, and data backup & restore industry. For more information about MiniTool, please visit https://www.minitool.com/.

