MiniTool Released MovieMaker 8.0 with Multi-Track Video Editing Features

A Quick Look at What's New in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0

With MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0, now you can do the followings:

Enjoy multi-track editing with 9 video tracks and 2 audio tracks, making picture-in-picture (PiP) available.

Lock tracks to prevent unintended edits during your workflow.

Input values manually while editing videos, photos, audio, elements, texts, or transitions.

Use time scale to edit video frame by frame on the timeline.

Edit videos, pictures, texts, and elements directly in the player window.

Adjust the length of credits and title with ease.

Access walkthrough guide and video tutorials which is user-friendly for beginners.

Check the project information for a complete overview of your video.

Here's an in-depth look at the exciting new features introduced in MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0.

Multi-Track Support Allows Freely Video Editing

MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0 now supports 9 video tracks (1 main track and 8 subtracks) and 2 audio tracks (1 main track and 1 subtrack) altogether, empowering you to create videos more flexibly. With these spaces and layers, you can decorate your videos with any combination of small video clips, beautiful photos, fascinating effects, natural filters, funny elements/stickers, dynamic motions, functional transitions, informational captions, vivid title/credits, as well as pleasant sounds/music. It's a place where you can show your imagination and creativity.

With multi-track supported, you are able to create "complex" videos with easy steps. For example, you can make a picture-in-picture video by simply overlapping more than one video clip or picture within the same period. Therefore, viewers will see different images at the same time. Such kinds of videos are popular in video game commentary and vlogs. Making PiP videos catches up on the trends and brings you more viewers!

The new update also makes it easier to manage your tracks. You can lock tracks to keep them safe from accidental changes and add or remove extra tracks as needed. The main video and audio tracks stay in place, so you don't have to worry about messing them up. It's a smoother and more flexible way to edit your project using MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0.

Moreover, you can add effects, filters, elements, motions, and texts to the timeline where there are no video or photo added and save them into a video. Now you have better control over the timeline tracks than ever before!

Manual Adjustments Grants Precise Video Editing

In the new version of MiniTool MovieMaker, basic, color, audio, elements, transition, and text properties can be adjusted by inputting specific values. Exactly, you can manually type in values for video/photo rotate degrees, scale percentages, contrast, saturation, and brightness; audio fade in/out seconds and volume percentages; transition duration seconds; as well as text opacity percentages. All these enable a precise adjustment to your video components. Thus, you can get your specific needs satisfied in a shorter time!

Additionally, the newly added time scale makes frame-by-frame video editing possible. Just put your playhead at the target frame, then add your desired effects, stickers, texts, or sounds. Time scale is also very useful for splitting or trimming a clip. With it, you can precisely cut off unwanted parts, which significantly improves work efficiency!

Preview Window Offers Intuitive Video Editing

MiniTool MovieMaker 8.0 enhances the functionality of its preview window in the Player section. It permits you to directly edit your videos, photos, texts, and animated elements there. Therefore, you can resize, relocate, or rotate the video or photo on the screen while previewing the result in real-time. For texts and elements, you are able to change their sizes, locations, display angles and more. Editing video onsite provides a totally different creation experience!

Comprehensive Guides Enable Effortless Video Editing

MiniTool MovieMaker new version still offers humanized guidance. When you launch MiniTool MovieMaker for the first time, the walkthrough interface will appear, guiding you to create your video step-by-step, which is very friendly for beginners. You can re-access the walkthrough anytime from the top Help menu.

The Help menu now includes a new video tutorial portal, offering step-by-step instructions on video editing with MiniTool MovieMaker. Additionally, the online user manual is still available, providing detailed guides with screenshots for all features in MiniTool MovieMaker.

Miner Changes Optimize Video Editing Experience

When no clips on the timeline are selected, the upper right corner of the software displays the video project information, showing the project name, file location, resolution, frame rate, color space, and duration, giving an overview of the current video editing project.

Switch to the timeline area, when you can adjust the title and credits length on the timeline track. Simply drag the edges of the track, you can extend or shorten the duration of your video. Of course, you are allowed to specify their contents to meet your requirements, creating an attractive start and exquisite ending for a deeper user impression.

Besides, you are able to slide the split icon (scissors) on the playhead up and down to prevent it from bothering your editing process, enabling you to focus on what you are working on.

Additionally, you can see the duration of the clip on the timeline when your mouse hovers on it, no matter if it is a video, photo, audio, text, element, effect, filter, or motion. However, this does not apply to transitions. If you want to view or edit the duration of a transition, you can go to the Transition Property in the upper right section when the target transition is selected.

Lastly, you can adjust the timeline panel height to show more tracks you are editing, so you don't have to scroll your mouse up and down to shift from one track to another. This brings convenience and saves time.

About MiniTool MovieMaker

MiniTool MovieMaker, developed by MiniTool Software Ltd., is a powerful, and feature-rich application that combines the capabilities of a video/audio editor, video/audio player, video/audio converter, and video compressor. It offers a variety of editing functions including but not limited to splitting, trimming, cropping, flipping, rotating, reversing, and merging videos; adding filters, transitions, effects, stickers, and 3D LUT; as well as enabling you to edit videos without watermarks.

Besides, MiniTool MovieMaker can play video/audio files of different formats, including MP4, 3GP, MPG, WMV, MOV, FLV, MP3, M4A, FLAC, etc. You can create or watch videos at a different aspect ratio: 16:9, 9:16, 1:1, or 4:3.

MiniTool MovieMaker can also function as a media file converter that changes files between video and audio. It supports multiple output formats like MP4, MP3, GIF, AVI, MOV, and so on. Moreover, you can export videos that are compatible with iPhone or android phone from MiniTool MovieMaker. By adjusting the parameters of target video like resolution, frame rate, and bit rate, you can reduce the file size.

About MiniTool® Software Ltd.

MiniTool® Software Ltd. is a committed software development firm that offers complete business software solutions in video editing, data recovery, data backup, partition management, and system performance boosting industry. Today, MiniTool is trusted by millions worldwide for its product security, efficiency, and ease of use, and remains dedicated to continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of its users.

