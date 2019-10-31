MiniTool Releases the New Version of Backup Software - MiniTool ShadowMaker

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - MiniTool Software Limited has released MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 for all Windows Home and Windows Server users. This release has added two extra languages, fixed some bugs and improved some features so as to make MiniTool ShadowMaker become more comprehensive and efficient. MiniTool Software delivers a summary of the release of MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2.

German and Japanese

MiniTool is always pursuing globalization and internationalization and its users are also from all over the world. So, MiniTool has been working on making the software multilingual. In MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2, it has added German and Japanese, offering more support to those non-English speaking users. They can now use MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 to safeguard their computers and keep data safe. Now, MiniTool ShadowMaker is available in English, German and Japanese.

Multiple Improvements and Bugs Fix

Besides adding more languages, MiniTool has made multiple improvements and fixed some bugs in MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2, thus making the software more comprehensive, convenient and efficient.

MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 has optimized the email notification, which will send an email to inform users whether the backup task is successful or not when the backup task is finished. This feature brings good convenience for users.

MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 allows adding backups from the Shared folders in the MiniTool ShadowMaker Bootable Edition.

MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 has addressed the issue that sync fails when the file is large. With this user-friendly improvement, it enables users to sync large files to another location within a few seconds.

MiniTool ShadowMaker also has made some improvements on other aspects to make the program become more comprehensive.

About MiniTool ShadowMaker

MiniTool ShadowMaker is a free backup software and MiniTool ShadowMaker 3.2 is the latest version of this software. It can be used on Windows 10/8/7/XP, Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019, as well the Workstation. With its powerful features, it offers comprehensive computer protection and recovery solutions. It enables users to back up files, folders, disks, partitions, and the operating system. It can also perform recovery solutions with the backup images.

About MiniTool

Established in Canada, MiniTool is a dedicated software development company, devoting itself to researching and developing programs such as partition manager, file data recovery software, data backup software. There are millions of MiniTool users around the world. For more information about MiniTool, user can visit the official site

https://www.minitool.com

https://www.partitionwizard.com

