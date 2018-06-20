MiniTool Software Helps Solve Windows Backup and Restore Issues

In terms of these questions, MiniTool has professional and reliable software to backup and restore - MiniTool ShadowMaker, and gives helpful solutions according to different issues.

Solved - Windows Backup & Restore Issues

Windows Backup Stuck at 12%, 57%, 97%

Some users reported to MiniTool that Windows backup was stuck at creating a system image when trying to run Windows backup to an external hard drive or other devices. With Windows backup freezing at 12%, 57%, 97% for a few hours and no progress. An error message shows: "Windows Backup is currently in progress Creating a system image of (C :)"

MiniTool explains this issue can be caused by three main reasons: system files are locked by other programs, not enough free disk space, or there are bad sectors on the system disk or target disk.

MiniTool provides solutions, for example, turning backup services to automatic, check disk, disabling antivirus or firewall temporarily and disabling running programs.

To avoid Windows image backup issues, MiniTool recommends using MiniTool ShadowMaker which can help users to easily back up the system, files, partitions or disks. For more information, read this post - Windows Backup Stuck at Creating System Image? Solve It Now.

(VSS) Volume Shadow Copy Service Errors

VSS errors often happen during the backup and recovery process. According to user feedback, MiniTool finds users encounter Volume Shadow Copy Service errors 0x80042302 and 0x807800A1 when creating a backup, as well as VSS errors 0x81000202 and 0x80042302 during System Restore.

Based on different errors, MiniTool gives different solutions. In addition, MiniTool ShadowMaker is recommended to users so that they can back up and restore the computer to its previous state in the event of unexpected accidents.

Windows Backup Failed Not Enough Disk Space with error code 0x80780119

Some users say they receive a message, reporting create a system image failed with 0x80780119 error code due to a lack of disk space. MiniTool has written an article about this issue, analyzing this error in detail and introducing possible solutions to fix it.

To extend system reserved partitions or recovery partitions and clear the USN Journal files are helpful to solve the 0x80780119 error. Additionally, MiniTool ShadowMaker can be as an alternative to back up Windows to avoid a backup failure.

Restore Windows Image Backup to Different Computer

MiniTool suggests creating a system image of the primary computer and restoring the Windows image backup to the damaged computer. Entering WinPE to restore the image to the system disk of the damaged PC, and then perform a repair with its Universal Restore feature to ensure the PC can run properly. Refer to this post - How Can You Do Windows Backup Restore to Different Computer to learn more information.

Create Incremental Backup and Different Backup

Windows doesn't have an option to create incremental or different backups. MiniTool ShadowMaker can be viewed as incremental and differential backup software, effectively backing up the newly added or changed data. And its Scheme feature is available, helping to create incremental and different backups, as well as perform disk space management.

Clone VS Image: Which One to Choose?

MiniTool finds that some users are wondering about the backup method - clone and image and they don't know when to image a disk when when to image a hard drive. In terms of this question, MiniTool explains some differences in the post Clone VS Image: What's the Difference? Get the Answer Now.

About MiniTool Solution Ltd.

MiniTool®, based in Canada, is a professional computer software provider, focused on data recovery, disk management, and computer backups. With years of research and self-development, millions of users worldwide have installed MiniTool products on the computers and servers to enjoy an easy digital life. For more information, please visit https://www.minitool.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/minitool-software-helps-solve-windows-backup-and-restore-issues-300669122.html

SOURCE MiniTool Solution Ltd.

