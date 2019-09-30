MiniTool Software Releases New Power Data Recovery V8.6 with Multiple Language Support

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited released the new version 8.6 of its Power Data Recovery software for Windows Home and Server users. MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.6 adds German, Japanese, French, Italian and Korean support. This latest release also improves data scanning speed, enhances the accuracy of data recovery result, and fixes some minor bugs.

New Languages Available

MiniTool Power Data Recovery has helped many users to recover lost data from storage devices in various data loss situations. To help more people from non-English speaking countries to use this software, this new V8.6 adds support for several other languages. Now MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.6 supports six languages: English, German, Japanese, French, Italian and Korean.

Data Scanning Speed Is Improved

MiniTool's development team puts the user experience of customers first and constantly improves the product. The new version 8.6 of Power Data Recovery improves the data scanning speed. "Now it costs less time to scan the drive", said Michael, the marketing manager from MiniTool.

More Accurate Data Recovery Result

A top data recovery tool should not only deliver fast speed, but also maintain high quality. New MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.6 optimized the accuracy of data recovery results. It scans all lost, deleted and normal files in the target drive and displays accurate file information. Users can easily find lost or deleted files from the recovery result by file path, file type, file extension, or file name. The quality of the recovered file is the same as it was originally.

Bug Fixes

MiniTool Power Data Recovery V8.6 fixed some minor bugs.

Bug fix where MiniTool Power Data Recovery failed to display the video dimensions.

About MiniTool Power Data Recovery

Developed by MiniTool Software Limited, MiniTool Power Data Recovery helps users to recover deleted files or lost data from computer local disk drive, external hard drive, SSD, USB flash drive, SD card of phones and digital storage devices, etc. This program is designed to rescue users' lost important data after a system crash, virus infection, disk or file system error, and so forth.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited specializes in providing computer software to meet users' demands in disk partition management, data recovery, computer backup & restore, data backup, movie/video making/editing, etc. With more than ten years development, it has gained millions of users worldwide.

