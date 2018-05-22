MiniTool Solution Ltd. Updates MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro 2.0

MiniTool backup software - ShadowMaker Pro 2.0 offers simple interface and guides users through the whole process flow. Both new computer users and seasoned professionals can easily back up system/disk/files/folders with a few clicks.

4 Essential Backup Features

MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro 2.0 provides file backup, system backup, and disk/partition backup in case of any accidents like a virus attack, human errors, blue screen error, natural disaster or hard drive failure.

File/Folder Backup: Users who pay great attention to some files or folders can choose this feature since it can move some files or folders from Users, Libraries, or This PC to another safe place.

Disk/Partition Backup: If users save lots of important files in the same location, this feature is recommended to create a disk/partition backup image.

Disk Clone: This feature can copy a hard drive in only a few clicks. If users want to upgrade HDD to SSD, this feature is recommended. And, disk cloning is significant for instant boot up.

System Backup: Windows cannot boot after serious virus invasion, human errors or after an unstable Windows update. This feature is designed to backup system drive completely including system partition, system reserved partition and EFI system partition. All data including applications, drivers, computer settings, system files and boot files will be imaged. When a system crashes, users can keep their PC running after restore with WinPE based Bootable Media Builder.

In the main interface of MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro 2.0, the partition for system boot is selected by default, users need to specify a place in "Destination Folder" section to back up the system.

Other Useful Tools of MiniTool ShadowMaker

Manage Remote Computer: Users can manage another computer remotely by inputting the IP address of the computer in the same LAN. Schedule and Event Trigger Backup: Customize backup schedule. Set up MiniTool ShadowMaker to back up daily, weekly, monthly or on event. WinPE Bootable media builder and PXE server: Users can effectively restore operating system back to its prior state when computer fails to boot, and boot many computers from micro system in network. Boot Menu: Restore system without a bootable media. 3 Backup Schemes: MiniTool offers full backup, incremental backup, differential backup to manage disk space usage by deleting the specified backup image file versions. Mount/Dismount Image: Mount images as virtual drives to access them as if they were physical drive in Windows Explorer. Dismount drive images as the virtual disk to save considerable system resources. Back up using Command Line: Advanced users select Command Shell to open Windows built-in cmd.exe and then perform task or function in Windows PE. Network Booting: Set client PCs to boot from the same network. Universal Restore: Universal Restore guarantees successful boot when users are restoring Windows system image to a computer with a dissimilar processor, motherboard, or chipset. Password Protection and AES Encryption: Add password protection (3 data encryption levels None, Normal, AES128) to safeguard the image backup files. Verify Backup after Creation: Check the integrity of the backup immediately after the backup completes. Network Booting: Set all client PCs to boot from the same network without installing MiniTool ShadowMaker Pro 2.0.

About MiniTool Solution Ltd.

MiniTool®, a professional Canadian software company, devotes itself to providing the best IT solutions for home and business users worldwide in backup schemes, data recovery, and partition management, Today, millions are using MiniTool products and all speak highly of our software and service. For more information, please visit https://www.minitool.com.

