MiniTool Unveils Partition Wizard 11.6: Spanish & Data Backup Added

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software Limited has just released its latest version of partition manager - MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 for all Windows Home and Server users. This time, the new version has added Spanish as an optional language. It can be installed online and provides the free backup software MiniTool ShadowMaker and updates the Data Recovery module to its latest build.

Online Install

The installation of MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 has changed slightly. Previously, MiniTool Partition Wizard could be installed without a network connection after it was downloaded, now MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 performs an online install, which is good for fast internet connections.

MiniTool ShadowMaker is now free

MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 also offers MiniTool ShadowMaker as a free option. Users can choose to install MiniTool ShadowMaker during the installation process. If users have unchecked the option for installing MiniTool ShadowMaker, the Data backup module can also guide the user to install as required.

Added Spanish Language

As a cutting-edge disk partitioning utility, MiniTool Partition Wizard is always making efforts to expand its user groups worldwide. In this build, MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 enables users to switch their language to Spanish. It supports English, Japanese, German, French, Italian, Korean and Spanish.

Updated Data Recovery

As to its Data Recovery module, it has updated to its latest version, which adds instructions to guide users through the data recovery process and enhances data recovery efficiency and accuracy. In this build, the Data Recovery Module fixes previous bugs like failure to display the video dimensions or unable to load the .rss file copied from another computer.

For more detailed information about this upgrade changelog, check its upgrade history.

MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 supports Windows 10/8/7/Vista/XP and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012. Now MiniTool Partition Wizard 11.6 has been rolled out to all users, and the free trial edition is available at the official page.

About MiniTool Partition Wizard

MiniTool Partition Wizard is a professional partition manager developed by MiniTool® Software Limited. The software boasts all-sided features in managing hard drives, SSD, USB drive and other storage media. It was originally released as version 4.0 on July 22, 2009. With ten years of development, it has attracted millions of users all over the world.

https://www.minitool.com

https://www.partitionwizard.com

