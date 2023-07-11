MiniTool Video Converter 3.3 - A Comprehensive Video Converter & Recorder

News provided by

MiniTool Software Limited

11 Jul, 2023, 20:11 ET

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool has just released its video converter software to v3.3.

MiniTool Video Converter is a versatile software that enables effortless video conversion, and convenient screen recording. With its user-friendly interface and efficient performance, it's your ultimate tool for all your video-related needs.

Highlights on Video Converter

MiniTool Video Converter works as an effective converter that can convert between multiple video and audio formats. Also, it supports turning audio into video and extracting audio from video.

Batch Conversion: Batch conversion enables users to convert multiple files to a different format simultaneously. With MiniTool Video Converter, users can convert up to 5 files concurrently.

4K Video Converter: In today's era, many users prefer high-quality videos, particularly 4K resolution. Choosing a video converter to enhance video quality has become an effortless task. MiniTool Video Converter is capable of changing video resolution into 4K resolution. This software supports various video formats such as MP4, MOV, and MKV, allowing users to export their videos in stunning 4K quality.

Custom Formats: Not all preconfigured output profiles can fulfill the requirements of every user. In MiniTool Video Converter, users have the ability to create a personalized format by modifying certain parameters such as resolution, encoder, frame rate, and more.

Fast Converting Speed: The fast conversion speed of MiniTool Video Converter allows users to efficiently convert multiple files in seconds, saving them valuable time.

Sensible PC Screen Recorder

MiniTool Video Converter is also known as an excellent screen recorder. It can record all activities that occur on computers without a time limit and watermark.

Versatile Output Formats: The output formats supported by MiniTool Screen Recorder include MP4, WMV, MKV, AVI, MOV, FLV, and TS.

Multiple Tracking Areas: With MiniTool Video Converter, users have the option to record either the entire screen or a specific region of their choice.

Audio Recording: MiniTool Video Converter allows to record or shield the computer screen with system audio and microphone.

Show Mouse Cursor: When recording a tutorial video, users may need to capture mouse movements or clicks. With MiniTool Video Converter, users can record the mouse movements and clicks, and users can set the color and size of the displayed mouse area. Also, users can set different colors for clicking the left button, the middle button, and the right button of the mouse.

Hotkeys: Hotkeys are sometimes referred to as shortcut keys for they can easily trigger an action and perform a task more quickly than using a mouse. In MiniTool Video Converter, pressing F6 can start or stop recording, and pressing F9 can pause or resume recording.

About MiniTool

MiniTool Software Limited. is a company dedicated to software development. Its main products include MiniTool Video Converter, MiniTool MovieMaker, MiniTool Partition Wizard, MiniTool PDF Editor and more.

For more information, please visit:

http://www.minitool.com/

http://videoconvert.minitool.com/

SOURCE MiniTool Software Limited

