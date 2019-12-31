MiniTool Will Release MiniTool MovieMaker 2.0, Free Video Editor, in January 2020

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MiniTool® Software will release a free video editing software - MiniTool MovieMaker 2.0 in January 2020. This free video editor comes with plenty of basic features, allowing users to create and edit videos in Windows 10/8/7 quickly and easily.

Meanwhile, it provides users with two completely different choices - make a video with its built-in movie templates or make a video with own characteristics. Whatever users choose, the quality of the output videos is satisfied.

Make Videos with Cool Movie Templates

To facilitate users, MiniTool MovieMaker offers different types of movie templates - love, travel, festival and family & friends.

There is no doubt that this option is rather helpful for the novice. Users only need to choose a suitable template, import footages (photo/video/audio) to it and then the program will create a cool video automatically.

Make Videos with Own Characteristics

If users are willing to make a video with own characteristics, MiniTool MovieMaker can also meet their requirements. It offers a simple and intuitive interface, which lets users easily add, move and edit clips to make their story without collisions or sync problems.

For creating an eye-catching video, users can make some advanced editing. For instance, split video to several small parts, trim video to remove the unwanted parts, combine video clips into a whole one, add popular transitions and effects to make their videos natural and smoother, and more. To improve user experience, this free video editor creates 3 text tracks, users can add titles, captions as well as end credits to complete their videos.

In addition to video editing, the software also supports audio editing. It offers some light music and users can choose a proper one as the background music of the video. If users are not interested in the music that the software comes with, adding customized music to the program is also available. To make music and the video work better, it is recommended to change the volume or fade in and fade out music.

No matter which option users choose, they can save video into different video formats including MP4, AVI, MOV, WAM, F4V, GIF, MP3 etc., or directly export it to their PCs, or other devices like iPhone, Apple TV, iPad, Smartphone, Nexus, Xboxone, Galaxy note 9, PS4, and Sony TV.

Price & Availability

MiniTool MovieMaker is a totally free video editor and all built-in features and footage of it are free. It is 100% safe with no virus, ads or bundles. Compared with many similar video makers on the market, this software is better because there is no watermark on the output videos. Users can export and share videos with no worry. The only downside is that it currently only supports Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10.

Established in Canada, the MiniTool team is always committed to working closely with users to create a great software experience, whether it is partition management, data recovery, file backup or video production.

