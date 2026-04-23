MINJUVI® (tafasitamab) for Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Approved in Australia

Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab), in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide, is the first and only chemotherapy-free CD19 and CD20 dual-targeted immunotherapy combination regimen to be approved in Australia for adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) (Grade 1-3a). 1,2

Despite the availability of existing treatments, R/R FL remains incurable, is characterised by repeated relapses and typically has a poor prognosis. 3

Follicular lymphoma is the second most common form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, with 1,500 Australians newly diagnosed each year.4,5

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent biopharmaceutical company Specialised Therapeutics (ST) is pleased to announce that Minjuvi® (tafasitamab), in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide, has been registered by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) for the treatment of Australian adults with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (R/R FL) (Grade 1-3a).1

The TGA registration establishes Minjuvi as the first and only chemotherapy-free CD19 and CD20 dual-targeted immunotherapy combination regimen to be approved in Australia for this group of patients.2

"While most patients with follicular lymphoma respond well to initial treatment and patients' prognosis has improved, around one in five will see their lymphoma return within two years, which is often linked to poorer long-term outcomes," said Professor Judith Trotman, Senior Staff Specialist and Lymphoma Group Lead in the Haematology Department at Concord Repatriation General Hospital in Sydney. "For these patients, current therapies do not always deliver durable responses, highlighting the urgent need for evidence-based options that can meaningfully extend and improve their lives."

Follicular Lymphoma (FL) is the second most common form of non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), accounting for 20-30% of all NHL cases.4 An estimated 1,500 Australians are newly diagnosed with FL each year.5

"The TGA registration of Minjuvi marks an important new advance for patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, bringing Australian clinical practice in line with accepted global standards of care," said Professor Trotman.

The TGA registration of Minjuvi in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide in R/R FL was based on the results from the global Phase 3 inMIND clinical study. This trial evaluated the efficacy and safety of the regimen in 652 patients, including 548 participants with R/R FL. Notably, 54 Australians participated across 12 local trial sites across the country.6

In the clinical trial, patients receiving the Minjuvi combination regimen achieved a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in median progression-free survival (PFS) of 22.4 months (compared to 13.9 months in patients receiving placebo added to lenalidomide and rituximab) — representing a 57% reduction in the risk of disease progression, relapse or death.6

Minjuvi was generally well-tolerated, with a manageable safety profile.6 The most common adverse reactions in the Phase 3 study (≥20%) in patients receiving Minjuvi, excluding laboratory abnormalities, were respiratory tract infections (including COVID-19 infection and pneumonia), diarrhoea, rash, fatigue, constipation, musculoskeletal pain and cough.6

In 2021, ST entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) to commercialise Minjuvi in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore.

"Follicular lymphoma is an incurable blood cancer and treatment options after relapse remain limited, with each recurrence more challenging to find effective treatments," said Carlo Montagner, ST Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely proud to bring the first and only chemotherapy-free treatment option to eligible Australians with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma, addressing a critical need for new therapies that may lower the risk of disease progression, relapse or death."

"The Minjuvi approval represents the ninth time ST has successfully navigated the Project Orbis process since 2021," said Mr Montagner. "With TGA registration secured, we are committed to working with the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee and Department of Health, Disability and Ageing to enable equitable access to Minjuvi for Australians with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma as soon as possible."

For further details on Minjuvi, contact your healthcare professional and please refer to the approved Australian Consumer Medicine Information or Product Information available from the TGA website.

PBS Information: Minjuvi is not listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS).

Important safety Information on Minjuvi7

Minjuvi should be administered to patients with an active infection only if the infection is treated appropriately and well controlled. Patients with a history of recurring or chronic infections may be at increased risk of infection and should be monitored appropriately. Patients should be advised to contact their healthcare professionals if fever or other evidence of potential infection, such as chills, cough or pain on urination, develops. Treatment with Minjuvi in combination with lenalidomide and/or rituximab should not be initiated in female patients unless pregnancy has been excluded.

In the inMIND study, the most common adverse reactions were infections (68%), including viral infections (41%) and bacterial infections (27%); neutropenia (57%), rash (36.4%), asthenia (34.9%), pyrexia (19%), thrombocytopenia (17%), anaemia (17%), infusion related reaction (15.9%), pruritus (15.6%), and headache (10.4%). The most common serious adverse reactions were infections (26%), including viral infections (13%) and bacterial infections (6%), febrile neutropenia (2.8%), and pyrexia (1.8%).

Treatment with tafasitamab can cause serious or severe myelosuppression including neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, and anaemia. Complete blood counts should be monitored throughout treatment and prior to administration of each treatment cycle.

Ends.

About Minjuvi® (tafasitamab)

Minjuvi® (tafasitamab) is a humanised Fc-modified cytolytic CD19-targeting monoclonal antibody. Tafasitamab incorporates an XmAb® engineered Fc domain, which mediates B-cell lysis through apoptosis and immune effector mechanism including Antibody-Dependent Cell-Mediated Cytotoxicity (ADCC) and Antibody-Dependent Cellular Phagocytosis (ADCP). Incyte licenses exclusive worldwide rights to develop and commercialise tafasitamab from Xencor, Inc.

In Australia, Minjuvi is also indicated in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

Minjuvi is not indicated and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma outside of controlled clinical trials.

▼ This medicine is included in the TGA Black Triangle Scheme. Please report suspected adverse events to the TGA.

In the U.S., Monjuvi® (tafasitamab-cxix) is approved by the U.S. FDA in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL).

Monjuvi is not approved and is not recommended for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma outside of controlled clinical trials.

Additionally, Monjuvi received accelerated approval in the United States in combination with lenalidomide for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified, including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, and who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT).

In Europe, Minjuvi (tafasitamab) received conditional Marketing Authorisation from the European Medicines Agency in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory DLBCL who are not eligible for ASCT. Additionally, Minjuvi is approved in combination with lenalidomide and rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) (Grade 1-3a) after at least one line of systemic therapy in Europe.

In Japan, Minjuvi is approved in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide for adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (2L+ FL).

XmAb® is a registered trademark of Xencor, Inc.

Monjuvi and Minjuvi are registered trademarks of Incyte.

About the inMIND Study6,7

A global, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, inMIND (NCT04680052) evaluated the efficacy and safety of tafasitamab in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide compared with placebo in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) Grade 1 to 3a or relapsed or refractory nodal, splenic or extranodal marginal zone lymphoma (MZL). The study enrolled a total of 654 adults (age ≥18 years).

The primary endpoint of the study is progression-free survival (PFS) by investigator assessment in the FL population, and the key secondary endpoints are PFS in the overall population as well as positron emission tomography complete response (PET-CR) and overall survival (OS) in the FL population.

The clinical trial met its primary endpoint, with the data demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) in comparison to placebo added to lenalidomide and rituximab.6 Patients receiving Minjuvi in combination with rituximab and lenalidomide achieved a median PFS by investigator assessment of 22.4 months (95% CI, 19.2-not evaluable [NE]) compared to 13.9 months (95% CI, 11.5-16.4) in the control arm (hazard ratio [HR]: 0.43 [95% CI, 0.32-0.58]; P<0.0001).6 The PFS assessed by an Independent Review Committee (IRC) was consistent with investigator-based results.6 Median PFS by IRC was not reached (95% CI, 19.3-NE) in the Minjuvi group versus 16.0 months (95% CI, 13.9-21.1) in the placebo group (HR: 0.41 [95% CI, 0.29-0.56].6

Minjuvi was generally well-tolerated, with a manageable safety profile.6 Safety and tolerability were comparable with the addition of tafasitamab to lenalidomide in combination with rituximab.6 The most common adverse reactions in the Phase 3 study (≥20%) in patients receiving Minjuvi, excluding laboratory abnormalities, were respiratory tract infections (including COVID-19 infection and pneumonia), diarrhoea, rash, fatigue, constipation, musculoskeletal pain and cough.6

About Specialised Therapeutics

Founded in 2007, Specialised Therapeutics is an independent specialty pharmaceutical company, providing novel therapies and technologies to patients in Australia, New Zealand and across Southeast Asia. Headquartered in Singapore, ST partners with global pharmaceutical, biotech and diagnostic companies to bring novel healthcare opportunities to patients who are impacted by a range of diseases. ST has built a strong track record of success, navigating complex regulatory, reimbursement and commercialisation environments in its diverse regions across multiple therapeutic areas. The ST mission is to provide specialty therapies where there is an unmet need to communities that would otherwise not have ready access to such therapies. The company's broad therapeutic portfolio currently includes novel agents in oncology, haematology, CNS, neurology, endocrinology, ophthalmology and supportive care, although it is not confined to these areas.

Additional information can be found at www.stbiopharma.com.

References: Therapeutic Goods Administration. Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG): MINJUVI tafasitamab . [Accessed 22 April 2026]. NCCN Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology. B-Cell Lymphomas. Version 3.2026.

Zinzani PL et al. Exp Hematol Oncol. 2024 Aug 22;13(1):87. Trotman J, et al. Intern Med J. 2019 Apr;49(4):422-433. Lymphoma Australia. Types of Lymphoma - Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) - Indolent (slow-growing) B-cell NHL - Follicular Lymphoma . [Accessed 22 April 2026]. Sehn LH, et al. Lancet. 2026 Jan 10;407(10524):133-146. MINJUVI Australian Product Information; 2026 Apr 20.













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