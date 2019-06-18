Mink Launches 3-D Makeup Printer: Stream Your Makeup On-Demand

Mink disrupted the beauty industry in 2014 with the revolutionary concept of printing makeup. Since the concept debut, the technology and methodology has been refined to deliver exciting and quality features for an incredible consumer experience. Prior coverage includes: NBC, CNN, CBS, Forbes, Businessweek, TechCrunch, Business Insider, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Allure.

The go-to-market iteration of the Mink printer debuts today. The printer bundle features a single tri-color cartridge and Mink's proprietary makeup sheets. Mink is safe and easy to use. Mink's cosmetic ingredients are produced in accordance with the FDA rules for cosmetics, and manufacturing process follows the FDA guidelines.

"Growth of online media and entertainment gave viewers the choice to select how and what content to consume. This choice allowed viewers to uniquely curate content, guided by their personal tastes, opinions and preferences. Mink brings that aspect of individuality and putting the user in the driver's seat to beauty," said Grace Choi, CEO and co-founder. "Beauty content continues to move to digital and away from traditional TV and print. Users are turning to these images for inspiration, creating an opportunity to leverage image color data and transform them into physical makeup. I am thrilled to finally be able to share the Mink experience with everyone, and excited for the road ahead."

The Mink printer is extremely easy to use, connecting with WiFi via the Mink app. Open the Mink app and import any image from the internet, camera roll or social media. Choose to print an entire image or a single color. Insert a Mink makeup sheet into the tray and press send to print. After printing is complete, makeup is immediately ready to apply. Mink makeup sheets maximize flexibility, convenience and portability.

"Consumers today have higher expectations on how and where the products they consume fit into their lifestyle. Mink understands the shifting landscape for on-demand and flexibility, and beauty is no exception. We are excited to provide a new distribution platform for beauty as well as connecting to the different consumer touchpoints across physical, web and social. Finally bridging images that inspire beauty and transforming them into makeup in a snap," said Janet Kim, President and co-founder. "Our relationships with our partners and investors are integral to delivering the Mink experience to consumers."

Grace Choi is a pioneer in digital cosmetics fabrication and the inventor of Mink, a makeup printer that can instantly transform any image into a wearable cosmetic. She has more than a decade of innovation and product development experience across a variety of industries, spanning from multinational companies to startups. Janet Kim is an experienced business executive with a keen understanding of consumers and technology. She is a leader in bridging global complex strategy with rigorous operational excellence and execution. Demonstrated success spans across financial, technology, and luxury industries.

The Mink printer is available now for pre-order on https://www.minkbeauty.com/products/mink-makeup-printer. Pre-order quantities are very limited. The special pre-order price is $295, 25% off the $395 MSRP. Images and additional information are available on the website. Pre-orders will deliver in fall 2020.

About Mink

Mink is an innovation driven beauty company rooted in technology. We drive bold ideas to push boundaries and unlock extraordinary possibilities. We strive to deliver exciting experiences that delight our users and celebrate their individuality. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York City. Visit www.minkbeauty.com to learn more.

