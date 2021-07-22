Minna Technologies joins Visa Fintech Partner Connect to bring subscription management solution to Visa's clients and partners

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Minna Technologies, the Swedish tech company on a mission to help retail banks deliver powerful digital experiences within subscription management, today announced that it has joined Visa Fintech Partner Connect - a program designed to help Visa's issuing clients quickly connect with a vetted and curated set of technology providers.

The burden of supporting the subscription economy, from call centers to disputes, is annually costing banks millions of dollars. Minna's solution provides the opportunity to increase operational efficiency, reduce operational costs, and reduce disputes.

Joakim Sjöblom, CEO and Co-Founder of Minna Technologies said "Through Visa's partnership and support including being a key investor in our Series A and follow on in Series B, we are eager to bring this solution to additional markets including the United States and Australia, expanding our reach beyond our existing European footprint."

"In today's climate, building a competitive financial product requires more technology than ever before. Consumers want seamless interactions across mobile and web, and they want access to a greater suite of digital banking capabilities," said Terry Angelos, senior vice president and global head of fintech at Visa. "With Minna Technologies participating in the Fintech Partner Connect program, our clients will have access to a powerful set of tools for building new digital-first experiences."

About Minna

Minna Technologies is a Swedish tech company established in 2016, on a mission to help retail banks deliver powerful digital experiences within subscription management. Partnering with top-tier banks across Europe and backed by some of the biggest financial companies in the world, currently around 20 million people benefit from Minna's subscription solutions. The team at Minna are passionate about building the next generation of financial products to make people's lives better and to improve operational efficiencies within the banking infrastructure minnatechnologies.com.

For more information contact:

Caroline Vaughan, Head of External Affairs and PR

[email protected]

SOURCE Minna Technologies

Related Links

minnatechnologies.com/

