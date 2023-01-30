Minneapolis, Meet North Loop Green

Premier communal green space with year round event activation coming to the North Loop

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction on North Loop Green , a new mixed-use development located between the Cedar Lake Trail and Target Field in downtown Minneapolis, is well underway. North Loop Green will serve as a juncture of creativity, ideas, business and social life. Every aspect of North Loop Green is designed for unrivaled living, working and gathering experiences, and will include an actively programmed communal green space serving as the North Loop's town square. Ongoing construction propels the project toward a grand opening in Q1 2024.

North Loop Green - The Green

Located in Minneapolis' bustling North Loop neighborhood, North Loop Green will debut "The Green," a one-acre, highly activated green space that will be programmed year-round with a wide range of events for locals and visitors to enjoy. The Green will be surrounded by new food and beverage outlets with large patio spaces to take in every special event.

"The Green will be a premier spot for engagement, inspiration and enjoyment for all ages, from outdoor movie nights, to live performances, seasonal festivals, family activities and more. The Green will be a 365-destination for years to come," stated Eric Nordness, managing principal for Marquee Development.

The Green will play host to a variety of events for every community member. Situated comfortably next to Target Field, the space will welcome baseball fans before, during and after the game with commercial and patio space for everyone. The Green will host a variety of community events throughout the year like public yoga, movie nights, holiday celebrations and loads of dog-friendly activities. With easy access to bike trails, The Green makes for the perfect pit-stop, or final destination, for all of Minneapolis' bikers to grab a bite and a refreshing drink.

North Loop Green will also feature 350,000 square feet of next-generation office space, 350 residential units, 100 hospitality units, and 15,000 square feet of premier food and beverage offerings.

"North Loop Green will be an exciting and dynamic destination for businesses and residents, with advantageous synergies between residential, hospitality, office and retail. Additionally, North Loop Green will add significant dining, recreational and family-friendly entertainment options in the rapidly growing North Loop submarket," stated Bob Pfefferle, managing director at Hines.

Hines, the global real estate firm, is collaborating with partners Marquee Development and AFL-CIO Building Investment Trust on the construction and opening of North Loop Green. JLL has been engaged as the leasing agent for the Office component of North Loop Green. Brent Robertson, managing director for JLL, will be leading leasing efforts. The architect of record for the project is locally based ESG Architecture and Design and Kraus Anderson is serving as the general contractor.

