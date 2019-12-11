Minneapolis Public Schools Invest in North America's Leading School Bus Tracking App

With approximately 400 bus routes serving 25,000 students daily, Minnesota Public Schools is the latest school district relying on the award-winning Here Comes The Bus app to provide real-time school bus tracking through push notifications and email alerts to help families monitor bus arrival times.

"We are pleased to be able to serve more schools and families across North America with our trusted technology that helps parents keep their children safe and enables school districts to better manage their fleets while also saving money," Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp, said. "We will stay focused on innovations to ensure our solutions improve road safety and remain at the vanguard of what education transportation officials need to best serve their communities."

Minneapolis Public Schools have been leveraging Synovia's custom-tailored fleet management software since 2017 to help the district better manage its fleet and recently launched the Here Comes The Bus app. This extensive suite of digital tools is designed to help school districts save money, while offering safer and enhanced student transportation services.

CalAmp purchased Synovia Solutions in April 2019 and the adoption of the Here Comes The Bus app has further cemented CalAmp's position as a Software-as-a-Service mobility leader.

This new Minneapolis district joins Cobb County, GA, Fairfax County, VA, Rosemount, MN, Rome, NY and Johnston County, NC among many other large U.S. school districts that have invested in this powerful school bus tracking app in 2019.

The story behind the app's humble beginning and rapid growth to serve hundreds of schools was broadcast nationwide on CBS News Emmy award-winning show, Innovation Nation.

Here Comes The Bus has more than 1.9 million users, garnered 4.6 stars on the Apple App Store and has more than 65,000 reviews.

