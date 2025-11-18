Minneota Public Schools Switches to Solar Energy with All Energy Solar

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, Minneota Public Schools made a powerful move to solar energy for its high school's electricity needs. All Energy Solar , a leading solar installer in the Midwest headquartered in St Paul, Minnesota , helped the school make that transition with assistance from a state program designed for just this type of project .

In 2021, the Minnesota State Legislature launched the Solar for Schools grant program for all school districts across the state. This program aims to encourage the installation of solar energy systems for educational institutions, while also providing an opportunity to incorporate renewable energy awareness and instruction into the schools' curriculum.

Minneota Public Schools , a Kindergarten through 12th-grade school district located in southwest Minnesota, is a beacon of academic excellence. With impressive rankings, including #17 in the state for State Assessment Proficiency and #19 in State Assessment Performance, coupled with a remarkable 100% graduation rate, the school's commitment to educational excellence is unwavering. Upon learning more about the Solar for Schools program in 2024, Minneota Schools pursued a project as a forward-thinking solution that benefits both the environment and their community.

"The school's solar energy system has a capacity of 47.56 kW and consists of 82 panels installed on the gymnasium's rooftop," said Minneota Facilities Manager, Les Engler. "The system has been working very well for the school with the help of All Energy Solar ."

There are currently three science classes that are incorporating solar energy into their curriculum. Each class utilizes an innovative app that enables them to monitor the new array's solar inverters and even individual solar panel output. This hands-on experience not only enriches their understanding of renewable energy but also empowers them to engage with real-world technology in a meaningful way.

"At All Energy Solar, we're proud to have delivered over 11,000 successful projects through our 16 years in business ," said Michael Thalhimer, Director of Business Development at All Energy Solar. "Each project is unique and impactful in its own way, and we've been fortunate to serve an incredible diversity of clients over the years. Working with schools and school districts like Minneota is some of the most rewarding work we can do. We believe in the transformative power of solar energy and especially enjoy the opportunity to help more educational institutions in our home state leverage this great programming to reap the many benefits of solar as a clean, cost-saving resource. The impact on students, faculty and their surrounding communities is really inspiring."

