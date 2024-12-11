Minnesota Attorneys Kevin Sieben and Samuel Edmunds Release New Book, The Minnesota Criminal Defense Guide

An Essential Resource for Minnesotans Facing Criminal Charges

EAGAN, Minn., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sieben Edmunds Miller, a Minnesota law firm known for its award-winning criminal defense and personal injury services, announces the release of The Minnesota Criminal Defense Guide. Written by founding attorneys Kevin Sieben and Samuel Edmunds, the book offers an accessible guide for Minnesotans facing criminal charges, aiming to demystify the legal process and empower readers to better understand their rights.

With years of experience representing clients across Minnesota, Sieben and Edmunds have witnessed the confusion and fear individuals often feel when facing criminal charges. The Minnesota Criminal Defense Guide was developed to address these challenges head-on, providing readers with clear explanations of common criminal charges, detailed outlines of the criminal defense process, and insights into possible outcomes.

"Being charged with a crime is often a daunting and confusing experience," said Sieben. "With this guide, we wanted to give readers the information they need to approach the process with greater confidence and prepare for meaningful discussions with their defense attorneys."

The book covers key areas relevant to the criminal defense process, including DWI, assault, theft, drug-related offenses, and more. Each section is crafted to help readers understand the charges they may be facing and how to navigate the legal landscape in Minnesota. By breaking down each stage of the defense process, from initial charges to plea options and sentencing, the guide offers readers a clearer sense of what lies ahead and how best to prepare for the journey.

The Minnesota Criminal Defense Guide is available now on Amazon in both print and eBook formats.

