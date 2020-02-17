Minnesota Based Acme Made® Introduces New Eco-Friendly Kids Soft Seating Collection, Including The Slouch Couch™

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new collection of eco-friendly kids soft seating furniture has been introduced by Minneapolis-based Acme Made, a brand in parent company "The Airtex Group's" portfolio and a global provider of high-quality backpacks, totes and laptop sleeves and now kids soft seating.

Acme Made kid's soft seating collection gives children their own oasis while reading, playing and spending time with family. They can kick back on a kid sized Sofa called the "Slouch Couch", and add perfect accessories including Round or Square Poufs. The Slouch Couch is available in Rose Pink or Fog Grey and each pouf is available in Rose Pink, Fog Grey and our locally designed Unicorn print.

The entire line up of Acme Made kids soft seating furniture are available now on Target.com and Acme Made's own website AcmeMade.com.

"As our Greyson says, "This chair is so comfy!" And nothing melts our heart more than when our 2 dudes cozy up on the Slouch Couch together. It's the boys new gaming chair, and most times you'll find the couch on our couch. Typically, we hide the kid's toys and furniture. But with the Slouch Couch, it never gets put away. An added bonus is that the foam is recycled, helping the environment one Slouch Couch at a time!" - Morgan Molitor @construction2style

"Acme Made is proud to use recycled foam materials that are Made in the USA and unique compression packing technology to minimize the impact on the environment while creating fun, simple products that kids love," said Airtex Group president Michael Noer.

Acme Made's ® Slouch Couch kids sofa is the perfect addition to any room where kids can spend time with friends and siblings or kick back to read their favorite stories. Unique compressed recycled cut foam expands within minutes making it fun to watch coming out of the box. Safe lightweight, durable and washable all make it the perfect gift for kids.

About Acme Made

Acme Made has been creating Authentic. Simple and Cool products including backpacks, totes and laptop sleeves since 2002. Hand crafted to look and feel great with smart functionality. Acme Made proudly designs and develops products that prioritizes eco-friendly US manufacturing including at our parent company's cut and sew factory in Minneapolis.

For more information, visit www.AcmeMade.com and AirtexGroup.com

