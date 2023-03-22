Minnesota Bobcat Employees Vote to Join United Steelworkers

MINNEAPOLIS, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that workers at Bobcat's Rogers, Minnesota production facility have voted for union representation in a secret ballot election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023.

After the election, USW International President Thomas M. Conway welcomed nearly 200 Bobcat employees into the union.

"Every worker needs a strong voice on the job and deserves to be treated with respect and dignity by their employer," Conway said. "As USW members, Bobcat workers will have a strong advocate to bargain for better pay, benefits and working conditions."

"A fair union contract will improve the standard of living for workers now without sacrificing the security of their jobs, earnings or benefits in the future."

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said that strong unions improve occupational health and safety and can help employers attract and retain workers.

"As companies seek to increase production, it is absolutely essential for workers to have a say on issues that could impact their health and safety," Ramirez said. "Fair, competitive pay and benefits will keep loyal, experienced workers on the job, and ensuring adequate staffing will keep the plant running as safely and efficiently as possible."

About 700 workers at Bobcat's Bismarck, N.D., plant previously voted to join the USW in September 2022. The union will next seek to engage management in negotiations for new collective bargaining agreements.

The USW (www.usw.org) represents 850,000 workers employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

